The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

EU funding PA de-facto seizure of Area C, Intelligence Ministry warns

An annual EU sum of some 20 million euros is earmarked for Palestinian legal battles against settlements and the security barrier.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 19:49
Illegal Palestinian structure in Area C of the West Bank, between Jerusalem and Jericho (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Illegal Palestinian structure in Area C of the West Bank, between Jerusalem and Jericho
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The European Union has spent half-a-billion dollars over the last seven years to support a Palestinian Authority plan to control Area C of the West Bank, according to an Intelligence Ministry report publicly released on Tuesday.
"Foreign assistance as a significant accelerator in the takeover processes," stated the report by the ministry's research division, which was authored in June and published this week for Tuesday's Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee debate on the matter.
"The rough estimate that from the period of 2014-2021, at least half a billion dollars were transferred to the Palestinians through various channels and its possible that the sum was larger," the report stated.
An annual sum of some 20 million euros is earmarked for Palestinian legal battles against settlements and the security barrier, the report stated.
The EU has spent some 170 million euros over the past decade on master plans for Palestinian development, with special support from Great Britain, France and Belgium, the report stated. It noted that 99% of such plans were EU-funded.
European Union Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff is seen speaking in the West Bank, on November 22, 2021. (credit: Courtesy) European Union Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff is seen speaking in the West Bank, on November 22, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)
It upheld the long-held claim by right-wing politicians that the PA was shoring up its hold on Area C, which is under IDF military and civilian control.
The Right-holds that this territory, some 60% of the West Bank, must be part of Israel's future borders, while the PA and the international community, including the EU, believe that it is designated for inclusion in the final borders of a Palestinian state.
This battle for Area C was analyzed by the Intelligence Ministry reported. It included a focus on EU support for Palestinian activity in Area C, such as illegal building, creation of master plans for construction and a plan to register Palestinian property.
The report spoke of its specific concern that this land registration plan could be used to undermine Jewish property claims in legal cases in Area C of the West Bank.
The IDF has surveyed Area C land to determine if its public or private Palestinian property, but it has not undertaken any large-scale land registration program since it captured the West Bank from Jordan during the 1967 Six-Day war.
The Oslo Accords, first signed in 1993, gave the IDF full control of land registration in Area C, while the PA has the ability to register property under its jurisdiction in Areas A and B.
The project involves land throughout the West Bank, including Area C, despite the Oslo restrictions. 
PA land registration is an "important weapon" in its legal campaign against Israel, the Intelligence Ministry warned in its report.
"It should be emphasized that in the absence of an alternative registration process, there is a reasonable probability that at one stage or another, the courts in Israel and/or the world will adopt the Palestinian registration," the report stated.
There are some 600 employees in 100 branches working on this project, the report explained.
The process is based on Jordanian law and involves documentation, a GIS system and an arbitration procedure, according to the report.
The Intelligence Ministry predicted that the registration process would be complete by 2022.
Representatives from the Civil Administration and the Justice Ministry told the FADC that they did not believe the PA land registration in Area C had no legal status and did not pose a threat.
Land of Israel caucus co-chair MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party) called for a cabinet discussion on the report and a declaration that the PA land registry was not valid for Area C.
Both she and her caucus co-chair Yoav Kisch (Likud) had called for the FADC debate along with the right-wing NGO Ad Kan.
Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, headed by MK Chairman Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid( said Tuesday's on-the-record conversation would be followed by a closed-door session in the near future.


Tags European Union Palestinians West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli solidarity with Colleyville synagogue is all words, no action - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by