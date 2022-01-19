The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jordan to sign deal to supply Lebanon with electricity - energy minister

Jordan would supply Lebanon electricity via Syria to help boost Lebanon's power output, under a plan agreed between Lebanon, Jordan and Syria in October.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 16:55
Syrian Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamil attends a news conference with Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Ali Hamed Al-Kharabsheh and Lebanon's Energy Minister Walid Fayad in Amman, Jordan October 28, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)
Jordan will next week sign a deal with Lebanon and Syria to supply Lebanon with electricity under a US backed regional plan to help the country ease acute power shortages, the energy minister said on Wednesday,
Saleh Kharabsheh told state media the deal entails supplying Lebanon with 150 megawatts from midnight to 6 a.m. and 250 megawatts during the rest of the day.
Under a plan agreed between Lebanon, Jordan and Syria in October, Jordan would supply Lebanon electricity via Syria to help boost Lebanon's power output, which now delivers a few hours a day of electricity at best.
The plan, which has US backing, also aims to pump gas supplies through an Arab pipeline established about 20 years ago.
Washington recently told the Lebanese government it should not fear a US sanctions law over its plans to receive energy supplies that would have to transit Syria, which is subject to sanctions.
Electricity cables and torn balcony covers are pictured in Bourj Hammoud, Lebanon January 27, 2021. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS) Electricity cables and torn balcony covers are pictured in Bourj Hammoud, Lebanon January 27, 2021. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
Lebanon is mired in a financial crisis, caused by a mountain of debt built up since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war, leaving the country struggling to find enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel and other basic imports.


Tags Jordan Lebanon United States sanctions energy Jordan News
