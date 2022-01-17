US denies Syria-Lebanon-Israel gas deal; was it ever going to happen?

The official Twitter account of the US State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs denied a claim that there was a secret deal that would see Israel supply gas to Lebanon. “Media reports that the United States has brokered an energy deal between Israel and Lebanon are false,” the account said. This leaves many questions, however, because media had not reported that the US had brokered a deal between Israel and Lebanon ; reports had merely indicated that Israel could supply gas to Jordan and that gas would find its way onward perhaps to Syria or Lebanon in some complex arrangement.

The overall perception is that this deal may not be happening, and it is not clear to what extent it was real in the first place. The deal always had too many moving parts. It might have seen gas go to Jordan, a country that does not have large energy supplies, and then see the energy flow to Syria and then to Lebanon. Some reports said a gas line would take years to be repaired from Syria to Lebanon. Other reports said an energy swap might be involved.

Who would come up with a complex deal involving moving gas from Israel to a pipeline through Egypt, Jordan and Syria? The whole concept was supposed to help Lebanon by not letting Iran blackmail Lebanon into taking Iranian energy exports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Lebanon is in the middle of a financial and energy crisis. This is caused partly by Hezbollah’s stranglehold on government and the fact that wealthy Lebanese keep their money abroad and don’t pay taxes. Like many countries, Lebanon has plenty of wealth but wants other countries to foot the bill so its elites can enjoy restaurants in Paris and sports cars. Lebanon probably has more fancy villas and sports cars and servants and maids for its middle and upper class than Israel, but Lebanon is “poor” because too much of the money has been siphoned off and sent abroad. This is a traditional model of governance in some kleptocracies in the global south: Ship the money abroad and then demand that the US and others pay for everything.

Meanwhile, American taxpayers who can’t afford the sports cars and servants that are common in Beirut have to pay for Lebanon’s army because the billionaires and millionaires who run Lebanon’s sectarian feudal political system are too busy partying with supermodels and owning yachts. This isn’t conjectured; one Lebanese political leader gave $16 million to a model, according to the New York Times. He doesn’t seem to pay any taxes in Lebanon. But Americans, Israelis, Jordanians and other people who work for a living and see their earnings evaporate due to inflation are being asked to “save” Lebanon from Iran so that the upper class in Lebanon can continue the good life. Is this really a realistic plan?

A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. (credit: JON NAZCA/ REUTERS)

At the end of the day the idea of bailing out Lebanon’s elites to keep Iranian gas off the streets of Beirut may not come to pass because of complexity, not because people in the US or Israel or other countries might think the idea boorish and crass. The US has slapped sanctions on Syria, but media reports asserted that the Syrian regime might benefit from the gas deal by positioning itself to supply Lebanon’s energy needs. The Assad regime, an ally of Iran and a regime that floods the region with narcotics and hosts Hezbollah was supposed to be a conduit for the energy needs of Lebanon, to supposedly counter Iran. This is like the proverbial “robbing Peter to pay Paul” where one works with one Iranian ally to supposedly counter another. The Syrian regime benefits while Hezbollah also benefits, and the US and Israel and Jordan or Egypt were supposed to be involved in the deal?

That the US has denied the reports may indicate they were leaked to scuttle the deal in the first place. Lebanon’s ruling elites officially dislike Israel and they are held hostage by Hezbollah which threatens anyone who has any contact with Israel. Law in Lebanon makes it illegal just to send an email or converse with Israelis. Lebanon hasn’t been able to sort out a maritime dispute with Israel. Yet media reports indicated that Israeli gas might somehow benefit Beirut? Such a concept seems far-fetched and even if it was floated as some kind of energy swap, where gas flows to one country and that country swaps it for other gas from a third country and this goes to Lebanon, the whole idea would require more regional stability than currently exists. Over the weekend smugglers from Syria gunned down a Jordanian soldier and wounded other Jordanians. The idea that Jordan will accept to work with a Syrian regime that is empowering drug smugglers may not be a reality.

While it is true that Egypt, Jordan, the Gulf states, and Russia want a more stable Syrian regime, and it’s also true Israel has interests in not having Lebanon become more poor and chaotic, the ability to get all these interests aligned seems difficult. If the US could pull it off then it would be an accomplishment of the Biden administration. The question is whether the deal would actually reduce Iran’s role in Lebanon, or simply give Iran breathing space to spend resources on Hezbollah’s arsenal, rather than see Iran trying to sort out Lebanon’s gas and electric mess. Perhaps Iran would benefit either way.