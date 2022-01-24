The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Houthis second missile attack on the UAE: The new normal?  - analysis

The second attack appears smaller but nevertheless now indicates the Houthis believe they have a right to expand the war to the UAE. 

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 08:09
A drone aircraft is put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office, July 9, 2019. (photo credit: HOUTHI MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A drone aircraft is put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office, July 9, 2019.
(photo credit: HOUTHI MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Iran-backed Houthis targeted the UAE for the second time in a week on Monday morning. This comes in the wake of reports that air defense systems last Monday had intercepted some of the threats. Last week the attack involved drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The second attack appears smaller but nevertheless now indicates the Houthis believe they have a right to expand the war to the UAE. 

This is important because unlike Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the UAE is a major hub of international trade and tourism. It also is populated by a large expat community from all over the world. The Houthis, backed by Iran, have a goal to show they can stop air traffic into the UAE and disrupt normalcy. As the UAE has strived to be part of a stabilizing group of countries, it is now being targeted by Iran. 

The Houthis openly bragged about their targeting of the UAE and Iranian media have repeated their warnings. The goal is to show they can openly say what they will do and then do it. There are no real repercussions so far. After the first attacks, there were bombing raids on the Houthis by the Saudis, apparently, but these resulted in casualties that were then condemned. Western media said that the airstrikes had killed people at a prison. This didn’t appear like a very helpful retaliation, and all it led to was another Houthi propaganda spiel claiming a “crime against humanity.” This distracts from the fact the Houthis are now trying to rain missiles down on Abu Dhabi.  


The new Houthi missile attack

Monday’s attack on January 24 was reported by Iranian media. The Fars News report claimed it was relying on Russia’s Sputnik for information. It said there were reports of activation of air defenses and explosions were heard. These may be explosions from the interceptions. “It is not yet clear what caused the explosion and the sound of the alarm, and official sources have not released any news about it,” Iran’s media said. The report also quoted Sabareen News Telegram channel as publishing “images of smoke in the sky of Abu Dhabi.” It is important to remember these reports came in early in the morning.  

“The UAE Army air defenses were activated in the early hours of Monday morning to deal with hostile targets, and leaked images show the system intercepting several rockets, Sputnik reported. Eyewitnesses reported hearing at least four explosions,” the report said. It claimed that passenger planes were halted and a “no-fly” area was established. The report says the Houthis have warned that any targeting of Yemen by the UAE will result in more of these attacks.  

A SCENE of destruction in the city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia last month was caused by a projectile fired by the Houthis, according to the Saudi state news agency. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS) A SCENE of destruction in the city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia last month was caused by a projectile fired by the Houthis, according to the Saudi state news agency. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)

The Associated Press wrote that "videos posted to social media show the sky over the capital light up before dawn, with points of light looking like interceptor missiles in the sky... the missile fire disrupted traffic into Abu Dhabi International Airport for about an hour." The ability of the Iran-backed Houthis to stop air traffic at a major international airport is important. It shows their growing threat and range. They are graduating to a major regional threat and Iranian proxy. Much as Hezbollah became an international threat, with tentacles stretching to South America and Africa, the Houthis have been put on steroids by Iran’s backing. They receive technology such as drones and missiles. The Iranians use them as a testbed for new drone and missile technology. They give Iran influence over the Red Sea where Iran has sent IRGC spy ships. In addition, Iran has posted key IRGC officials to Yemen. A top Iran diplomat, who was likely also an IRGC advisor to the Houthis, died of Covid in December after serving in Yemen.  


Iranian technology being tested on UAE

The attack on the UAE also comes a day after the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology announced a hi-tech investment fund with the United Arab Emirates. The Israeli initiative envisions a “binational industrial R&D fund with the United Arab Emirates, which will support requests for joint activities between Israeli and Emirati companies,” the Ministries said. “The fund’s support will enable access to international resources, knowledge, technology, and infrastructure which currently do not exist in Israel, and will also enable assistance to Israeli companies through recruitment of local partners, compliance with foreign regulations, and the creation of marketing, economic, or business advantages.” 

Iranian media reports have often argued that the Houthis are waging a war not only against Saudi Arabia and now the UAE but also are part of the broader Iranian “resistance” against the United States and Israel. In January 2021 reports said Iran had sent the Shahed 136 drone to Yemen. The drone has a range of some 2,000km and could reach Israel. 

Israel has expressed solidarity with the UAE in the face of attacks. However, the overall context of the Iranian expansion of the Houthi war to the skies of Abu Dhabi shows how the Iranian threat to the region is rapidly growing to include a hand in attacks across an arc of some three thousand kilometers from Lebanon to the Gulf. Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid said yesterday (Sunday) that “Israel and the United Arab Emirates share a passion for the development of advanced technologies which will improve quality of life, the environment, and the economy.” While Israel and the UAE want to invest in technology to improve the quality of life, the message of Iran is that it can seek to destabilize the quality of life throughout the region.  



