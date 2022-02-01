The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UN urges Taliban to release information about missing journalists

The UN is urging the Taliban to publically explain why they detained these reporters, as concerns about restrictions on media & free expression increase.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 18:34

Updated: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 18:37
Members of Taliban forces ride on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 3, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)
Members of Taliban forces ride on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 3, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)

The United Nation's mission to Afghanistan on Tuesday called on the Taliban administration to release details on the detention of two Afghan journalists who disappeared the previous day.

A Taliban administration spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said it was investigating the men's abduction and denied they had been arrested.

"Mounting concern about restrictions on media & free expression. UN urges Taliban to make public why they detained these...reporters & to respect Afghan's rights," said the UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (in a Tweet). A Taliban fighter reacts to the photographer at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA) A Taliban fighter reacts to the photographer at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Ali Asghari, news manager at local broadcaster Ariana News, said that on Monday afternoon two of its journalists were taken, but the identity of the abductors was not clear.

Fears for the safety of vocal opponents of the Taliban and prominent women have risen since the Islamist group took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew. Many civil society and women's rights activists fled the country.

Also on Tuesday, the UN's human rights spokesperson gave a briefing in Geneva expressing major concern over the disappearance of six people last month in connection with women's rights protests.

"We are gravely concerned for their well-being and safety," said UN human rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasan, adding there were other reports of other house searches of activists.

"These reports have also brought into focus what appears to be a pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions."

Another Taliban administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the UN human rights spokeswoman's assessment, saying it was investigating the situation involving the abducted women.

The Taliban says they have an amnesty for any previous opponents, including Afghan military members, and that they respect women's rights in line with Islamic law and customs, but many human rights advocates and foreign diplomats remain skeptical. 



Tags United Nations taliban afghanistan journalism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by