Hacker group leaks footage, files from Iranian prisons

The group which claimed to have hacked the security cameras of Iran's Evin Prison have now claimed to have done the same to the cameras of Iran's Ghezel Hesar prison.

Edalat Ali also provided BBC Persian with four files related to the 2019-2020 Iranian protests, also known as Bloody November, showing the charges and sentences of some of the detainees from the protests. BBC Persian was unable to independently confirm the authenticity of the documents.

The details of nearly 2,000 detainees are featured in the documents, including the general charge, an explanation of the charge and the court verdict. The charges included gathering and colluding with the intention of committing a crime against the security of the country, propoganda activity against the Islamic Republic, disruption of public order and rebellion and insult to agents, among other charges.

The punishments ranged from three months to ten years in prison, floggings, fines and community service.

The documents also feature a letter that Ali Bagheri Kani wrote to current president Ebrahim Raisi when Raisi was the head of the judiciary, according to BBC Persia. The letter describes Kani's visit to Fashafouyeh Prison. Kani wrote that a significant number of young people from low-income families "repented" and "claimed" they did not belong to a particular organization or group.

The prisoners also claimed forced confession and that they were treated with violence by a judicial officer, wrote Kani, asking Raisi to have these cases "specially" examined.

In August, Edalat Ali published security camera footage they claimed shows the inside of Iran's Evin Prison, where Iran jails and brutally tortures its political prisoners, according to Radio Farda.

One of the clips released showed the name of the group broadcast in a cyberattack warning on the screens of the prison's control room.

Other videos showed wardens abusing prisoners, dragging them along the floor.

"Evin Prison is a stain on the black turban and white beard of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, nationwide protests until the release of political prisoners," read a sentence broadcast on the screens in the control room, according to the report.

The Evin Prison was placed under US sanctions in 2018 for "ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing, the commission of serious human rights abuses against persons in Iran or Iranian citizens or residents, or the family members of the foregoing."

According to the statement by the US Treasury at the time, prisoners at Evin Prison are subject to brutal tactics such as sexual assault, physical assaults and electric shock.

Raisi was identified by Amnesty International as a member of the Tehran "death commission" that sent thousands to their deaths in Evin Prison and Gohardasht Prison.