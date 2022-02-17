The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Intelligence Ministry calls for joint UAE strategic big data dialogue

The Intelligence Ministry has called for a joint strategic dialogue for using big data approaches and advanced technologies with the UAE and other countries in the region.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 18:16
Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern seen during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on October13, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern seen during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on October13, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Intelligence Ministry on Thursday called for a joint strategic dialogue for using big data with the UAE and other countries in the region to be better prepared for non-military national security threats like the coronavirus.

Intelligence minister Elazar Stern said, "we and the UAE share a vision" as he presented various Israeli advanced technologies and big data approaches to deciphering other new technologies at the World Expo in Dubai.

Stern said, "it is essential that we work together to cope with mutual threats and challenges," advocating that all of the countries in attendance establish similar big data labs and then create a dialogue between these disparate labs. 

Officials from the UAE, Bahrain, Singapore and the US were all in attendance.

Moreover, Stern said that, " the corona pandemic showed us that these kinds of threats can be even more dangerous and kill more people than military threats." 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Bahrain February 15, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Bahrain February 15, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Since 2018, the Intelligence Ministry has used its Horizon big data lab to analyze a wide variety of national security threats, including presenting many key studies and original perspectives to policymakers for handling the corona crisis.

In Knesset sessions, the ministry often provided analyses of corona infection trends in order to formulate when and to what extent the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) should be used for tracking. In addition, the ministry regularly analyzes new emerging threats in the areas of food security as well as environmental dangers.

Former ministry director-general Chagai Tzuriel said that other advanced countries already had larger national efforts underway to evaluate the full range of non-military national security issues and that Israel and its new regional partners needed to get moving.

He said that analysis of these trends is already impacting diplomatic relations at the highest levels.



Tags Shin Bet UAE intelligence bahrain national security UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by