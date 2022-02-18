Israel must end its evictions of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi when the two met in Ramallah.

They met as tension have flared in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in which at least 28 Palestinian families face eviction.

Abbas spoke with Pelosi on Thursday about "finally putting an end to Israel’s expulsion of Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem," according to the Palestine News Agency Wafa.

He similar called for Israel to respect the "status quo" on Jerusalem's Temple Mount and for it put an end to settlement activity and settler violence.

Abbas also called for an Israeli withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines.

A CONFRONTATION takes place between Palestinian protesters and police in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

The PA President "Stressed the need to stop unilateral Israeli practices that undermine the two-state solution, in order to start a real political process in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions," Wafa stated.

Pelosi visited Israel and the Palestinian territories as the head of Pelosi Congressional Democratic delegation that included House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ).

In Ramallah, they met with Abbas and PA officials such as Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Health Minister Dr. Mai Al-Kaila, civic society leaders and students.

“Today, our Congressional delegation held bilateral meetings with senior Palestinian officials to strengthen our important relationship with the Palestinian people," Pelosi said.

The Congressional delegation emphasized our unyielding commitment to advancing the safety and security for all living in the region.

"We also reaffirmed our commitment to pursuing an enduring two-state solution that supports security and economic growth in the region," she explained.

"The conversation with President Abbas included a wide-ranging array of questions and exchange of ideas about the present and prospects for peace and opportunity in the region," she added.

The delegation spent time in east Jerusalem before visiting Ramallah.

Abbas had broken off ties with the US when former President Donald Trump was in office but reestablished those relations when President Joe Biden entered the White House last year. Pelosi is one of a number of high-level US visits to Ramallah that has occurred in that time.