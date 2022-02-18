The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Abbas told Pelosi Israel must halt Palestinian evictions in east Jerusalem

Tensions sparked anew in Sheikh Jarrah this week.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 17:15
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a speech during the Palestinian Central Council (PLO) meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6, 2022. (photo credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a speech during the Palestinian Central Council (PLO) meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6, 2022.
(photo credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Israel must end its evictions of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi when the two met in Ramallah.

They met as tension have flared in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in which at least 28 Palestinian families face eviction. 

Abbas spoke with Pelosi on Thursday about "finally putting an end to Israel’s expulsion of Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem," according to the Palestine News Agency Wafa.

He similar called for Israel to respect the "status quo" on Jerusalem's Temple Mount and for it put an end to settlement activity and settler violence. 

Abbas also called for an Israeli withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines.

A CONFRONTATION takes place between Palestinian protesters and police in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90) A CONFRONTATION takes place between Palestinian protesters and police in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

The PA President "Stressed the need to stop unilateral Israeli practices that undermine the two-state solution, in order to start a real political process in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions," Wafa stated.

Pelosi visited Israel and the Palestinian territories as the head of Pelosi Congressional Democratic delegation that included House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ).

In Ramallah, they met with Abbas and PA officials such as Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Health Minister Dr. Mai Al-Kaila, civic society leaders and students.

“Today, our Congressional delegation held bilateral meetings with senior Palestinian officials to strengthen our important relationship with the Palestinian people," Pelosi said.

The Congressional delegation emphasized our unyielding commitment to advancing the safety and security for all living in the region.  

"We also reaffirmed our commitment to pursuing an enduring two-state solution that supports security and economic growth in the region," she explained.

"The conversation with President Abbas included a wide-ranging array of questions and exchange of ideas about the present and prospects for peace and opportunity in the region," she added. 

The delegation spent time in east Jerusalem before visiting Ramallah.

Abbas had broken off ties with the US when former President Donald Trump was in office but reestablished those relations when President Joe Biden entered the White House last year. Pelosi is one of a number of high-level US visits to Ramallah that has occurred in that time.



Tags East Jerusalem Mahmoud Abbas Sheikh Jarrah Nancy Pelosi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by