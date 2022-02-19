The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hezbollah’s drone threat is now on display - analysis

The Lebanese terror orginization is increasingly showing that it can make drones and use them to harass Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 16:29

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 17:47
IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border (photo credit: IDF)
IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
(photo credit: IDF)

Iran’s Tasnim News has been celebrating a Hezbollah drone that entered Israeli airspace on Friday, one of many drone incidents in recent days. 

On Thursday, the IDF downed a drone that flew into Israel from Lebanon. There was also an incident on the Gaza border. However, the Friday incident appears more serious. 
The incident comes days after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah was producing more UAVs. This shows a rapidly emerging threat.  

According to Iran’s Tasnim News, Hezbollah flew a drone called “Hassan” into Israeli airspace, saying thatm “during a 40-minute intelligence operation at a depth of 70 km in occupied Palestine, despite the efforts of the Zionist enemy to destroy it, it safely returned to Lebanon.” Iran’s media reported on Israeli media reports of the drone incident as if to show off Hezbollah’s success.  

According to the IDF, on Friday, “a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon and was tracked by the Israeli Air Force. A number of sirens were sounded in the area in accordance with standard protocol.

"The IDF's aerial defense systems identified and tracked the threat along with helicopters and fighter jets that were dispatched. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System acted to intercept the aircraft. After a few minutes, the radio-controlled aircraft returned to Lebanon.” 

Iran’s media says this drone incident was a success by Hezbollah. The success is said because the drone returned safely to Lebanon and was not intercepted and also because the drone causes sirens to sound in northern Israel.

“Israeli air defense systems tried to shoot down the drone, even the Iron Dome fired a ‘Tamir’ missile, but the Hezbollah drone managed to return to Lebanon and land safely. The Israeli Air Force prepared Apache warplanes and helicopters to shoot down the drone, but failed,” the Iranian media asks.  

Iran’s media now reports on how Israeli media is depicting this incident. "In any future war, how will the Israeli air force deal with 3,000 missiles and rockets when it has not been able to intercept a UAV?” the report says.  

A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS) A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

The drone incidents come days after Nasrallah bragged that Hezbollah has been producing drones for years. He also indicated Hezbollah might export this technology.

In 2019, Hezbollah members were involved in moving drones to an area near the Golan. That team was subsequently killed in an airstrike.

Iran has also targeted Israel with drones in February 2018 and in May 2021, using drones flown from Syria and Iraq. Back in December, the ALMA Research Center said that The terrorist group had some 2,000 drones.  

Hezbollah has several types of drones and it has been using them for years. Questions remain about what type of drone the Hassan drone war, but the overall issue is that Hezbollah is increasingly showing that it can make drones and use them to harass Israel, potentially using them to test defenses for a future conflict. That Hezbollah bragged about this ability just days before the incident shows how it telegraphs its moves.  



