Cybersecurity experts have weighed in on the Iran-attributed cyberattack that temporarily crippled government websites on Monday night. The attack was claimed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who reportedly carried out the strike in retaliation for the death of two Iranian officers in Syria following a presumed Israeli airstrike. While cybersecurity experts in the high-tech industry were not impressed with the efficacy of the attack, it could stand as a forerunner to future harmful strikes.

The attack has been identified as a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack, which is a simple-to-execute cyber attack primarily designed to overload the target website’s capacity, rendering it inaccessible for an amount of time. These kinds of attacks do not cause long-standing damage, and shortly following the onset of the IRGC’s attack on Monday, government sites returned to operational order.

Overall, the damage done was minimal. “This type of attack is not considered complicated and the damage it causes is considered minimal and has nothing to do with harming privacy or information,” said Lior Chen, the director of cybersecurity at cybersecurity company Varonis. “The only thing an attack like this can achieve is the prevention of service (which ceased to work during the attack). If it's a critical service, it's already becoming a significant attack.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Chen explained that in most cases, DDoS attackers are trying to achieve a few specific goals, namely “reputational damage or deterrence by supposedly having the ability to, whenever he wants, bring down a site or service for a certain time.”

“The goal of this attack was to create fear, confusion, and a lack of trust in Israeli citizens with respect to their governmental service sites,” said Shmulik Yehezkel, a Colonel (res.) in the IDF and chief critical cyber operations officer at CYE.

POSTERS DEPICT the Hezbollah, Syrian and Iranian leaders near the Lebanese-Syrian border. How can we ignore that Russia allows attacks against targets of Iran and its proxies in Syria? (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

However, while the IRGC may have intended to harm the Israeli government’s reputation through this attack, resorting to the use of such simplistic cyber warfare may have done the opposite. Menny Barzilay, partner at Cytactic and CTO at the Cyber Research Center in Tel Aviv University, elaborated: “It is not very clear why the IRGC would conduct such an attack. It does not improve their reputation as sophisticated cyber threat actors. If anything, it harms it. The DDoS attack, which was very low in scale and which only affected a small number of websites, isn’t something to be proud of.”

“Yet, it does act as a reminder that the Israeli-Iranian cyber front is in a constant state of conflict, and an attack could occur anytime and anywhere,” Barzilay noted, suggesting that Israel's geographical distance from Iran may force any aggression to take place digitally.

“In the physical world we have no common border; but in cyberspace, borders do not exist. The Iranians understand that, as they are constantly improving their offensive cyber capabilities. We should all expect that Iranian attacks against Israeli targets will only increase both in frequency and sophistication," said Barzilay.

Around the time of the attack, a series of tweets were posted on a Twitter page supposedly affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stating in Persian that “the Zionist regime will never forget tonight” with a hashtag reading “this is just the beginning.”