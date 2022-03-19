CENTCOM commander: Israeli strikes against Iran endanger US troops

US United States Central Command's (CENTCOM) General Frank McKenzie said in a Friday press briefing that although he sees Iran as the top threat to security in the Middle East and expects Israel to defend itself from existential threats, Israeli strikes against Iranian assets in Syria and Iraq threaten the lives of US troops.

McKenzie highlighted Iranian activity destabilizing the region: "I continue to see Iran as the greatest threat to regional security and stability, he said. "They furnish weapons, support and direction to proxies across the region who engage in acts of terror and undermine local governments, all advancing Iranian interests."

McKenzie also added that CENTCOM is working closely with Israel and continuing defense cooperation:

"CENTCOM is focused on operationalizing the Abraham Accords, as we brought Israel into our area of operations, and missile defense is one area of cooperation that all our partners understand," he said. "They all understand it’s particularly important when you consider the threat that Iranian missiles pose."

McKenzie added that regional powers have been more willing to conduct exercises with the IDF, including in the field of air defense:

"Air defense is an excellent opportunity for cooperation because improving regional missile defense can begin with a sharing of information, which doesn't require any nation to approve the stationing of foreign forces on their territory. My hope is that this cooperation will continue to advance in the years to come," he said.

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)

When asked by the Associated Press about whether the exchange of airstrikes between Israel and Iran suggests Iran is taking a more aggressive posture and whether this could affect the US, McKenzie said:

"I think it's obvious that Israel is going to take steps to defend itself when it's confronted with Iranian actions. And of course, Iran is dedicated to the destruction of Israel. That's a matter of public record, they've said that many times."

The general added the caveat that these exchanges may put US troops in danger:

"I do worry about these exchanges between Iran and Israel because many times, our forces are at risk, whether we're in Iraq or in Syria. So that, in fact, does concern me as we watch this -- as we watch these series of exchanges."