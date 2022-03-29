The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Dubai restaurants to become first in Middle East to get Michelin ratings

The Michelin Guide, developed at the beginning of the 20th century as a handy glovebox companion when on the road, is one of the world's most influential rankings for restaurants and hotels.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 18:02
Women walk past the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
Women walk past the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)

Michelin said on Tuesday that Dubai will become the first destination in the Middle East to join the restaurants selection of its world-famous Michelin Guide.

"Our team of inspectors is already in the field, in order to prepare the first selection of restaurants, which will be revealed in June," Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement.

"We will be showcasing the best of Dubai's gastronomy, to reflect not just the sophistication that the city is famed for, but also the wide diversity of cuisines that the city's location and history provide."

Besides the coveted star ratings, the selection will also include the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to establishments that provide value-for-money three-course meals.

The Michelin Guide, developed at the beginning of the 20th century by French tire maker Michelin as a handy glovebox companion when on the road, is one of the world's most influential rankings for restaurants and hotels.



