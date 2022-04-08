The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Head of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process

The war has killed tens of thousands, devastated the economy and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 23:19
Newly recruited Houthi soldiers march during the funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Newly recruited Houthi soldiers march during the funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The head of Yemen's new presidential council said on Friday he would end the seven-year-long war via a peace process, in his first speech since power was delegated to the body by the Saudi-backed president this week.

"The leadership council promises the people to end the war and achieve peace through a comprehensive peace process that guarantees the Yemeni people all its aspirations," Rashad Al-Alimi said in the televised speech.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is based in Riyadh, delegated power to the council and dismissed his deputy on Thursday, as Saudi Arabia moves to strengthen an anti-Houthi alliance amid UN-led efforts to revive peace negotiations.

Alimi, who has close ties with both Riyadh and major Yemeni bloc the Islamist Islah party, said in his speech the council would work to deal with "challenges in all areas of Yemen without discrimination, without exception."

The war has killed tens of thousands, devastated the economy and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Iran-aligned Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Military policemen ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2021 (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS) Military policemen ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2021 (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Riyadh, which has struggled to exit the war in Yemen, has urged the council to negotiate with the Houthis under UN auspices "for a final and comprehensive solution."

A Houthi response?

There was no immediate Houthi response to Alimi's speech.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam responded to the formation of the council on Thursday by calling the move a farce and a "desperate attempt to restructure the ranks of mercenaries to push them towards further escalation."

Saudi Arabia announced $3 billion in financial aid to the Saudi-backed government after Hadi's announcement.

Gulf Cooperation Council ministers have expressed their support for the council and starting negotiations with Houthis under UN supervision "to reach a final and comprehensive political solution."

Yemen's warring sides have agreed on a two-month truce that began last Saturday.



Tags Peace process yemen houthi War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by