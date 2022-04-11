Israeli journalists visit Turkey a month after President Herzog

Besides being a fascinating place to tour, visiting Istanbul only a month after President Isaac Herzog started the reset of Israeli-Turkish relations with his visit to Ankara last month can be a bit disorienting.

The number of hopes, contradictions, dreams and failed promises in the relations between the countries in past decades are matched by the paradoxes of Jews in Turkey and the mishmash of Turkish history itself.

Our Israeli journalist delegation started with a meeting with A. Burak Daglioglu of the Investment Office within Turkey’s broader presidential office.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Daglioglu and his staff skillfully steered clear of our hot political and diplomatic curveballs with the message that Israelis could count on Turkey to protect any investments they make in the country regardless of past and potential future foreign policy disagreements between the governments.

When looking at the billions of dollars in business that Israelis and Turks continued to do even in times when the countries did not have ambassadors in place, he may be right.

President Isaac Herzog at the Neve Shalom Synagogue in Istanbul (credit: Lahav Harkov)

He also did not get into the major economic issue hovering over Israeli-Turkish relations: whether a joint project gas pipeline is economically feasible and whether Israel might consider backing out of a deal it cut along similar lines with Cyprus, Greece and Italy.

His job is to bring foreign investment into Turkey.

Tune back into articles on that issue later in the week from officials who have that in their portfolio.

The group also took a boat-cruise tour of the Bosphorus which splits the European and Asian continents.

This was a quick sign of Turkey’s mixed Middle Eastern-European and many other cultures mixed into one milieu.

Landing eventually on the European continent side of Istanbul, we visited the Neve Shalom Synagogue and Museum.

Museum of Turkish Jews Director Nisya Isman Allovi told the group that the synagogue and Jewish community have been hit by three terror attacks since 1986.

The most recent two were in 2003 which led to around two dozen dead, including a variety of random non-Jewish passersby.

The synagogue has a non-descript façade reducing its “Jewish-looking” footprint for would-be attackers.

In fact, even the 2003 attack did not kill worshippers inside the synagogue or damage the prayer area itself despite creating three meters in diameter.

After the 1986 terror attack, the Jewish community took extreme measures that the prayer area would be significantly separated from the street front.

Bullet holes in chairs of Neve Shalom Synagogue, Turkey. (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

When visiting the beautiful, classic and ethnically unique prayer area deep inside the compound, we were able to see a seat which still had two bullet holes preserved from that earlier attack.

Yet, after narrating to the group all of these terror attacks and that more than 90% of Turkish Jewry left many decades ago, Allovi said that the 15,000 remaining Turkish-Jews still stand proud and remain active.

She said there are 18 synagogues in Istanbul alone, with seven to eight holding weekly Shabbat morning services.

On the high holidays, she said that the Neve Shalom synagogue’s 550 seats are filled to the brim.

There are a variety of unusual Turkish-Jewish customs that she remained proud of, including their version of the Bat Mitzvah ceremony.

The Turkish Bat Mitzvah involves a group ceremony of girls dressed in white, each led into the synagogue by their father, who then perform specific group prayers for the community.

One can always be skeptical about what people in countries with domestic press limits really think, but in quiet conversations away from any accompanying Turkish officials, she made it clear that the Turkish government protects the small Jewish community, and that security concerns are from radical jihadists.

Another major point of the tour was the Hagia Sophia building.

This building started as a famous church in 360 CE and remained so for nearly 1,000 years until it was converted to a famous mosque.

It remained a mosque for over 450 years until it was converted into a museum by Ataturk, which it remained until 2020.

At that point, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan redesignated it as a mosque.

The building itself is mostly a mosque, but still has some leftover mosaics connecting with a variety of Christian themes.

If this seems like a dizzying number of changes and mixing of cultures, add in a number of nearby monuments invoking the area's older past as part of the Greek-Hellenistic empire and culture.

There is even a nearby prison which has recently been converted into a top hotel.

All of this only touches the surface of the numerous interesting and contrary historical, religious-secular, East-West, Israeli-Turkish and Turkish-Jewish trends flowing through Istanbul.