West Bank settler outposts can receive electricity - Justice Ministry

West Bank settler outposts can legally be hooked up to the electricity grid, according to a Justice Ministry opinion that could stabilize the coalition and make new elections less likely.

"I welcome the opinion of the Government's Deputy Attorney-General (Civil) Carmit Yulis, which in principle allows young settlements that can be authorized in the future to be connected to the electricity grid," Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) tweeted on Tuesday.

An electricity hookup is viewed as a step forward in the authorization of the outposts, known to the Right, as the "young settlements."

It was also one of the demands put forward by MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) as a precondition for his agreement to remain in the coalition. The coalition lost its governing majority last week when MK Idit Silman (Yamina) resigned from the coalition leaving it with only 60 seats in a 120-member parliament.

Given Palestinian and international objections to the legalization of the outposts, this demand was considered the most difficult to fulfill. Defense Ministry Benny Gantz (Blue and White) has the final say over any decision with respect to the outposts, but the legal opinion will make it easier for him to acquiesce to the demand.

A number of bureaucratic steps must take place before the outposts can receive electricity. It's also expected that Gantz would simultaneously approve electricity for 10-15 illegal Palestinian villages in Area C of the West Bank, a move which the Right opposes.

The Left, the Palestinians and the international community have traditionally opposed such a move, which it believes expands Israel's foothold in the West Bank and makes it difficult to place the area within the final borders of a Palestinian state.

The Right has conversely argued that authorization of illegal Palestinian building in Area C ensures that the territory will be part of a Palestinian state.

The Land of Israeli Caucus, made up of opposition politicians who want to dissolve the coalition, warned that it was dangerous to take steps to support the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas, also known as Abu Mazen.

"Connecting the Abbas [Arab] outposts to electricity in exchange for the connection of the young settlements actively renders assistance to the PA's plan to take over the territories of Judea and Samaria," the Caucus said adding that this was an extremely dangerous step.

Politicians in the Yamina party, including Orbach, however, welcomed the move.

"I welcome the important decision taken by Justice Minister Sa'ar's office, as one more stage in the connection of the young settlements to electricity."

Orbach's ultimatum also included a request to restore daycare subsidies for children of yeshiva students. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) who had cut the funding has agreed to delay any action on the matter until 2024.

Orbach's other ultimatum, convening the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria, has yet to be met.