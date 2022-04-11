Settler leaders slam government decision to complete West Bank barrier

Settler leaders and right-wing politicians slammed on Monday a government decision to rebuild 40 kilometers of the 470-kilometer West Bank security barrier in the northern Samaria area by replacing the wire fencing with nine-meter-high concrete blocks.

The security cabinet approved the reconstruction and a NIS 360 million initial budget on Sunday in the aftermath of two terror attacks in Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv that claimed eight lives.

Efrat Council head Oded Revivi, who is among the settler leaders who have opposed the construction of the barrier in the Gush Etzion region, said that while fences and barriers create a feeling of security they do not really create security.

Minister of Housing and Construction Zeev Elkin (left) with Head of Efrat regional council Oded Revivi on February 17, 2022. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

"The decision to build a wall around northern Samaria in place of the existing fence is a mistake. Instead of addressing the problem that is developing in northern Samaria, they are trying to hide it behind a wall," Revivi said.

"I learned that the presence of walls and fences is not acceptable — it creates anti-Israel sentiments throughout the world. People who visit Efrat and learn that there are no fences here are impressed.

He added, "Northern Samaria has long been a violent hotbed of terrorism. Does anyone actually think that the construction of a wall will cause terrorism to disappear? Will the hatred simply fade?”

Religious Zionist Party MK Orit Struck attacked the decision on Sunday. Struck is among those on the Left and the Right who believe that the barrier has little to do with security and everything to do with marking the permanent future border of the state of Israel.

"This is not a security fence, this is a border wall," Struck said.

"Naftali Bennett will be remembered eternal generations as one who in the midst of a wave of terror, without a majority in the Knesset, with zero public legitimacy, and at a time when he leaned on terrorist supporters, used the prime minister's office to fulfill Leftist plans and build a border wall in the heart of Israel.

"You have no mandate, Naftali, to divide the land. This foolish decision will be overturned the moment after the dangerous government you formed will finally fall, and that moment is very close," she said.

Her party also issued a statement warning that the decision to rebuild the barrier was a revival of the Oslo Accords, which had set the stage for a two-state resolution to the conflict.

"Oslo is here," the party statement reads. "When we warned that Bennett had crossed the Rubicon to the defeatist Left with its [support for a] Palestinian state, there were those who raised an eyebrow. Today he is following in the footsteps of [former prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin, [Shimon] Peres and [Ariel] Sharon and is de facto dividing the country."

Bennett had been among those who opposed the security barrier and had sworn not to give up an inch of territory from the Land of Israel. He is now, together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, separating Judea and Samaria from "little Israel" and "establishing a Palestinian state," the party said.

The new barrier will run from the Salem area to the Bat Hefer region. It "will be comprised of concrete, protective equipment, and additional technological components," the Defense Ministry said adding that "it will be up to 9 meters high and will replace the fence that was built about 20 years ago."