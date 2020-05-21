Cyberattack replaces multiple Israeli websites with anti-Israel message

The websites for the companies uPress, Bang and Olufsen Israel and Bet Gabriel were targeted in the attack, along with the sites for the Yad L'Ahim organization and Israeli photographer Israel Bardugo, who tweeted a screenshot of the site, writing "The Iranians did something significant last night and broke into my website. It is under control - don't stress if you bought something from us recently."



The bottom of the page credited a group called "Hackers_Of_Savior" for the attack. A statement on the group's only Youtube video stated "We gather here to take revenge of zionists crimes against palestinians who have dead or have lost their lifes, families and grounds." Hashavshevet, an Israeli company that provides software for accounting and inventory management, was also hit by the attack. Websites for religious Jewish high schools and post-high school programs in Israel were targeted as well.The bottom of the page credited a group called "Hackers_Of_Savior" for the attack.A statement on the group's only Youtube video stated "We gather here to take revenge of zionists crimes against palestinians who have dead or have lost their lifes, families and grounds."

The attack comes after Iran reportedly targeted Israeli water systems with a cyberattack in April, with Israel allegedly responding by launching a cyber attack on Iran's Shahid Rajaei Port , located near the Strait of Hormuz.

On May 11, Mohammad Rastad, Managing Director of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), announced that a cyberattack managed to damage a number of private systems at the Shahid Rajaei Port, confirming that the attack was carried out by a foreign entity, according to Fars.

According to The New York Times, the attack on the Iranian port was a direct response to a cyberattack on Israeli water infrastructure and was meant to send a message to Iran that they shouldn’t try targeting Israel infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Israel’s security cabinet met to discuss an alleged Iranian cyberattack on Israeli water and sewage facilities that took place on April 24.

The attack caused a pump at a municipal water system in the Sharon region of central Israel to stop working. Operation resumed shortly after, but it was recorded as an exceptional event, according to the Times.

A security company that investigated the incident found that malware caused the shutdown and the incident was reported to the Israel National Cyber Directorate and other Israeli intelligence agencies. Israeli officials found that the malware had come from one of the offensive cyberunits in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The attack and the quality of the attack were described as “miserable” by intelligence officials, according to the Times.

