IDF forces foiled on Wednesday a drug smuggling along Israel's southern border with Egypt, the Israeli military said.

Some 105kg of illegal substances worth around a million NIS were confiscated by the Israeli forces on the border.

A suspect was also detained by the forces during the bust. He is suspected of planning and carrying out the smuggling attempt.

He was arrested with night vision equipment, as well as two cellphones which, according to the IDF, served as operational communication tools and other logistical equipment.

Israel's busy borders

Smuggling operations are common across all of Israel's borders, from the Egyptian border to the northern border with Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon.

The IDF and Israel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle NIS 1 million in handguns over the Israeli-Jordanian border in the Jordan Valley in late April.

Later, the IDF said that the smugglers were affiliated with Hezbollah and revealed the identity of Hatem Sheet, Hatem Sheet. The Israeli military stated that terrorist smuggling operatives worked under the direct instruction of Harb.

How can Israel stop drug and weapons smuggling?

The IDF and the Israel Police launched the Magen HaNegev program last year to crack down on lawlessness and drug and weapons smuggling along the Egyptian border and improve overall security in the Negev.

Six weapons smuggling attempts have been thwarted by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year, according to police. Some 169 weapons have been seized so far.