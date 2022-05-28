The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hamas attacks 'anti-Palestinian' Twitter after account suspended

In a scathing attack on the social media platform, Hamas claimed that Twitter "insists on silencing Palestinian voices and fully siding with the Zionist narrative."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2022 13:41
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Twitter has suspended the account of Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, the Gaza-based terror organization said on Saturday.

In a scathing attack on the social media platform, Hamas claimed that Twitter "insists on silencing Palestinian voices and fully siding with the Zionist narrative."

Hamas also bemoaned the "severe restrictions" put on what a statement on its official website described as Palestinian content. By contrast, the terror group said, Zionist lies are allowed "unfettered space."

"While Twitter imposes severe restrictions on the Palestinian content, it allows unfettered space for the Zionist occupation's lies"

Hamas, May 28

The "double standards" set by social media platforms will not discourage Palestinians from "continuing their legitimate right to resist the occupation," Hamas vowed.

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo) The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo)

Are Facebook and Twitter pro-Zionist?

Before Hamas' criticism, social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have been accused of wrongfully removing content such as pro-Palestinian posts and tweets, both by Palestinians and their supporters and by international NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW).

HRW claimed in an October 2021 report that Facebook applied censorship on the profiles of Palestinian activists. HRW warned that relying on the US' foreign terror organization blacklist for designating "dangerous" organizations, as Facebook does, is a "threat to free expression."

In December, Twitter suspended the account of a Hezbollah-run media outlet. The account affiliated with the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group was suspended after a popular Mossad-themed parody account reported and showcased the outlet's tweets supporting and glorifying terrorism. 



