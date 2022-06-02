The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel, Saudi Arabia agree: Security arrangements in Straits of Tiran for flyover rights

Only Israeli flights to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain can fly over Saudi Arabia.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 16:31
Saudi Arabia's national flag is seen at the Khoba frontline border with Yemen (photo credit: REUTERS/FAHAD SHADEED)
Saudi Arabia's national flag is seen at the Khoba frontline border with Yemen
(photo credit: REUTERS/FAHAD SHADEED)

Israel agreed to new security arrangements allowing Egypt to transfer control of two islands in the Straits of Tiran to Saudi Arabia, which US President Joe Biden is expected to announce on his trip to the region at the end of the month.

There is currently a multinational force on the islands of Tiran and Sanafir, which Saudi Arabia does not want present once they control the islands.

Israel agreed to have the forces stationed on what will remain Egyptian soil, several kilometers away.

In return, Saudi Arabia will allow Israeli airlines to fly over its airspace. Currently, only Israeli flights to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain can fly over Saudi Arabia, as well as Air India flights to and from Israel.

Background

The multinational force has patrolled the islands, strategically located at the opening of the Red Sea and the only shipping route to Eilat, since Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979. That condition came about because former Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser blocked the Straits of Tiran in the lead-up to the 1967 Six Day War.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (credit: VIA REUTERS) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia had originally given Egypt control of the islands in the 1950s, and Egypt agreed to return them in recent years. Israel also agreed, in principle, in 2016, but alternate security arrangements were not finalized.

The Biden administration has been working to bring about an agreement between the sides, as first reported in Axios last month.

No public meeting between Israel and Saudi officials is planned to announce the agreement, but Biden will present it as his administration’s achievement during his trip to the region, in which he is expected to visit Jerusalem and Riyadh, at the end of the month.

While not denying the negotiations, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made that diplomatic relations with Israel are not on the immediate horizon.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, bin Farhan said: “We have always seen normalization as the end result for a path [to peace],” with the Palestinians.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told the Magazine, in an interview to be published Friday, that normalization with Saudi Arabia will “happen with baby steps.”



