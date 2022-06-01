The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid to ‘Post’: If it happens, Saudi normalization with Israel will be in ‘baby steps’

Turning to Iran, Lapid said that if a new deal is reached between the western powers and the Islamic Republic it would not apply to Israel.

By YAAKOV KATZ
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 18:39

Updated: JUNE 1, 2022 18:45
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid; Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019. (photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL COURT / REUTERS, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid; Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019.
(photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL COURT / REUTERS, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Expressing optimism about the prospect of normalization with Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told The Jerusalem Post this week that the direction seems positive and that if anything moves on establishing official relations between Israel and the kingdom it will be “with baby steps.”

“It's going to take time,” Lapid said in an interview on Monday marking one year to the establishment of the government that will appear in Friday’s Magazine.

The Abraham Accords were an explosion and the year afterward I spent the first three months of being foreign minister on a plane, going to open embassies in places we never dreamed of opening embassies. With Saudi Arabia, if it will happen, it'll happen with baby steps. But I think some of those steps are being taken. I think that the American administration is, in game for this process. And, and we appreciate that.”

Asked if the Americans were playing today a more active role than in the past, Lapid said he believed they were.

“Israel has a lot to offer the world in general,” he said, explaining why countries like Saudi Arabia and others would want to normalize relations with Israel. “There's an arc going from regional security architecture to innovation, to water and energy and so on and so forth. Israel is a superpower in some fields and we are more than willing to share those abilities.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, accompanied by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks at a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, October 13, 2021. (credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, accompanied by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks at a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, October 13, 2021. (credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Lapid downplayed threats to the coalition (the interview was held before the reports broke on Wednesday that Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar has been negotiating with Likud), saying: “Every week I come in here with people who are telling me, this is over and I say, wow, that is really sad. And then we win each and every vote - or almost each and every vote. Not without agony, not without some pain in the room, but it's okay.”

Turning to Iran, Lapid said that if a new deal is reached between the western powers and the Islamic Republic it would not apply to Israel.

“It doesn't apply to us in any way and we are going to do whatever is necessary to make sure Iran doesn't become a threshold nuclear country”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

What that could mean might be understood from events that have been attributed to Israel in the last few months. The covert action – blamed on Israel - include the bombing of a drone factory in Iran earlier this year, the assassination of a top IRGC officer in Tehran last week and the attack days later against a secretive Iranian military-nuclear facility with suicide drones.

Lapid, naturally, would not comment on any of the above, but he said the following when asked if there has been a change in Israeli policy regarding what it is willing to do against Iran.

“We have told the world we are not willing to take it anymore,” he said. “Iran says we can bring the war to your doorstep, because you will never bring it to ours. This is not going to happen. This is not how it's going to play. I understand why they felt that this is how it worked in previous years, but it's not going to work with this government. If the Iranians are bringing war to our doorstep, then they're going to find war at theirs. If they want to avoid it, then we will avoid it as well.”



Tags Iran Yair Lapid saudi arabia saudi arabia and israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
5

Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer, claims NYT

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by