Romney, Ossoff urge 'a full and transparent investigation' into Abu Akleh's death

"We urge that the State Department ensure there is a full and transparent investigation and accountability for Ms. Akleh’s death," said US Senators Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia).

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 16:08

Updated: JUNE 7, 2022 16:14
Shireen Abu Akleh (photo credit: AL JAZEERA)
Shireen Abu Akleh
(photo credit: AL JAZEERA)

WASHINGTON - US Senators Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) sent a letter on Monday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging "a full and transparent investigation" into Shireen Abu Akleh's death.

"We are deeply disturbed by the killing of an American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot to death while reporting near the city of Jenin in the West Bank on May 11," the senators wrote. 

"We urge that the State Department ensure there is a full and transparent investigation and accountability for Ms. Akleh’s death," they continued, adding that "the killing of a U.S. citizen and of a journalist engaged in the work of reporting in a conflict zone is unacceptable."

They went on to write that all over the world, journalists pursue truth and accountability at great personal risk. "Press freedom is a core American value, and we cannot accept impunity when journalists are killed in the line of duty," Ossoff and Romney wrote. 

"We insist that the Administration ensure a full and transparent investigation is completed andthat justice is served for Ms. Akleh’s death," the letter reads. They asked Blinken to provide a detailed update on the progress of this effort within 30 days.

US Senator Mitt Romney announces his intention to vote to convict US president Donald Trump for abuse of power during Senate debate ahead of the resumption and final vote in the Trump impeachment trial in this frame grab from video shot in the Senate Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, February (credit: REUTERS/US SENATE TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)US Senator Mitt Romney announces his intention to vote to convict US president Donald Trump for abuse of power during Senate debate ahead of the resumption and final vote in the Trump impeachment trial in this frame grab from video shot in the Senate Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, February (credit: REUTERS/US SENATE TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)


