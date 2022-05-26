Palestinian attorney general says Israeli behind Abu Akleh shooting

The Palestinian Authority's attorney general said on Thursday that its investigation proves an Israeli soldier shot Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in a targeted killing in Jenin on May 11.

The bullet that killed Abu Akleh is a 5.56 mm round with a steel component used by NATO forces, he said, adding that the Palestinian Authority will not hand the bullet over to Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz rejected the statements by the Palestinian attorney-general on Thursday, saying "any claim that the IDF intentionally targets journalists or bystanders is a gross and blatant lie."

"Investigations and lessons learned are not carried out at press conferences, but in closed rooms, and while transmitting information," added Gantz. "Despite many requests from the Israeli side, the Palestinians refuse to cooperate, which raises the question of whether they really want to get to the truth. Even today, I call on the Palestinian Authority to hand over the bullet and all the findings. We are ready and willing to conduct an investigation in collaboration with international factors even now. He who believes in himself is not afraid."