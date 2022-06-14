Abbas’s Fatah: Hamas trying to take over West Bank

Hamas members planned to seize control of a Palestinian security installation near Ramallah, Palestinian sources claimed on Tuesday.

The claim coincided with the 15th anniversary of Hamas’s violent takeover of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the collapse of the Palestinian Authority and its security forces there.

According to the sources, the PA security forces recently discovered a weapons cache and tunnel near the headquarters of a Palestinian security installation in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

At least 19 Hamas members were arrested in connection with the weapons and the tunnel.

The Hamas men are suspected of planning to infiltrate and seize control of the security installation, which belongs to the PA’s Preventive Security Service, the sources said. The weapons were discovered following an explosion in a carpentry workshop in the town.

PALESTINIAN STUDENTS wave Hamas flags during a rally at Birzeit University, near Ramallah, last week. (credit: FLASH90)

Previous conflicts

During the coup in the Gaza Strip in 2007, Hamas militiamen used a tunnel to detonate explosive devices underneath the headquarters of the Preventive Security Force in the city of Khan Yunis. Several officers were killed in the massive explosion.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed during the clashes that erupted in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and PA and Fatah (the ruling Fatah faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas) officers and activists.

“In its crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip, Hamas used heavy machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades, and bombs, and killed hundreds under brutal torture,” according to a report by the PA’s official news agency Wafa. “Hamas killed entire families after besieging their homes and raining missiles on them as if they were fighting a people other than their own. A large number of Fatah members and security officers were martyred, and their headquarters and homes were burned and demolished over their heads and the heads of their families.”

A senior PA security official refused to comment on the claim regarding the alleged Hamas scheme to attack a security installation in Beitunia.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the Hamas coup, Fatah warned that the Gaza-based terror group was continuing its efforts to extend its control to the West Bank. Hamas is “proceeding with its attempts and conspiracies to control the West Bank,” Fatah charged.

Fatah went on to accuse Hamas of preparing to carry out “sabotage attacks” in the West Bank in order to undermine the PA and its security forces. Referring to the reports concerning the alleged Hamas plot near Ramallah, Fatah said that the discovery of the weapons and tunnel was a clear example of the terror group’s ongoing efforts to spread chaos and anarchy in the West Bank. Since the 2007 coup, the West Bank and Gaza Strip have been divided into two separate entities.

Ayman al-Raqab, a senior Fatah official, said that the split was a Palestinian “gift” to Israel. “The division was the worst event to happen in Palestine,” he said. “Israel stands to benefit from the consolidation of the division.”

At least seven attempts by Arab countries to end the rivalry between Hamas and Fatah have failed. The countries that tried to achieve national reconciliation between the rival parties included Saudi Arabia, Syria, Qatar, Yemen, Algeria and Egypt.

Senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmed said that Hamas’s “black coup” remains an obstacle to the “continuation of the Palestinian struggle to end the occupation.” He claimed that Israel and other regional and international parties have since been “encouraging” the division among the Palestinians. “Hamas is not interested in ending this black chapter in the history of our people,” al-Ahmed argued.