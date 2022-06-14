The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Blocked European funds to Palestinian Territories to be released

"I am glad to announce that the EU funds for 2021 can be disbursed rapidly," European Commission President said.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 17:12
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen looks on as she speaks to the media in Ramallah, in the West Bank June 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen looks on as she speaks to the media in Ramallah, in the West Bank June 14, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Hundreds of millions of euros in European funds to support the Palestinian Territories can be paid out following the resolution of problems that had blocked their release, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Payment of the funds had been held up by a dispute over proposals by the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, to condition funding on educational reform including the content of Palestinian school textbooks.

"I am glad to announce that the EU funds for 2021 can be disbursed rapidly," she said during a visit to Ramallah, in the West Bank. "All the difficulties are gone. We have made clear the disbursement will take place."

The European Commission, which contributes some 300 million euros a year along with other European states and institutions which contribute a similar amount, are together the largest donors to the Palestinian Territories, which had faced an increasing financial squeeze.

"Thank you for resuming your assistance to us. This is a day of happiness," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told von der Leyen.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen looks on as she speaks to the media in Ramallah, in the West Bank June 14, 2022. (credit: ATEF SAFADI/POOL VIA REUTERS) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen looks on as she speaks to the media in Ramallah, in the West Bank June 14, 2022. (credit: ATEF SAFADI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Earlier, von der Leyen met Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem where she welcomed the prospect of increased cooperation in energy supplies and warned of the danger of food problems as a result of the war in Ukraine.

She said the EU had mobilized 25 million euros in immediate assistance to help the Palestinian Territories which are heavily dependent on imports of cereals from Ukraine.



Tags Israel Palestinians Ursula von der Leyen European commission
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by