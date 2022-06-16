Damascus International Airport undergoes reconstruction after airstrikes

Damascus International Airport is undergoing reconstruction, according to satellite images posted on Twitter by satellite company ImageSat International.

Satellite images published on Friday showed significant damage to the runways at the airport, allegedly caused by Israeli airstrikes.

The images showed damage to three points along the military runways and four points along the civilian runway.

Syrian media reported that the strike had disabled the airport.

ImageSat's images show that reconstruction is being done on both the military and civilian areas of the airport.

A view shows damage at Damascus International Airport, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on June 12, 2022. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Background

The airstrike on Friday was the third strike last week in Syria that was blamed on Israel with one on Monday and another on Tuesday.

