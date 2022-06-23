The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran-backed parties strengthened after Sadrists exit Iraq parliament

The bloc of 73 Sadrist parliamentarians resigned two weeks ago after months of stalemate over forming a new government.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 15:51
SUPPORTERS OF Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a celebration after Iraq’s parliament passed a law criminalizing normalizing relations with Israel, in Baghdad last month. (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
SUPPORTERS OF Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a celebration after Iraq’s parliament passed a law criminalizing normalizing relations with Israel, in Baghdad last month.
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Iraq's parliament swore in dozens of new lawmakers on Thursday to replace a bloc loyal to the powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, strengthening the power of rival Iran-backed politicians in the assembly.

The bloc of 73 Sadrist parliamentarians resigned two weeks ago after months of stalemate over forming a new government.

Shi'ite lawmaker Ahmed Rubaie, whose party is part of an Iran-backed bloc, said that the coalition was now the main force in the 329-seat parliament.

"Following the Sadr lawmakers' resignation, we can confirm that we are the largest bloc in parliament with around 130 seats after the swearing in of the new lawmakers," he told reporters.

Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an October general election, and its success had raised the possibility that he could sideline his Iranian-backed rivals who had dominated politics in Iraq for years.

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite parties disputing the vote results gather before Iraq's Supreme Court issues a verdict ratifying election results, in Baghdad, Iraq, December 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)Supporters of Iraqi Shiite parties disputing the vote results gather before Iraq's Supreme Court issues a verdict ratifying election results, in Baghdad, Iraq, December 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)

But political disagreement among parties hindered parliament from electing a president and forming a government.

Even though his withdrawal is a setback, Sadr, a populist whose supporters fought US occupation forces after they overthrew Saddam Hussein in 2003, is able to mobilize popular support.

Sixty-four new members of parliament were sworn in on Thursday, with nine absent for unknown reasons, the assembly's media office said.



