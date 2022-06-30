Who benefits from recent reports on Israel-US-Gulf ties? - analysis

Recent reports have indicated that Israel and Arab states have held “secret” talks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, Israel, the US and Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt and Gulf countries took part in the “unprecedented” meetings that were reportedly initiated by the US. Meanwhile, another report says the US “secretly reviews Israel’s plans for strikes against Iranian targets in Syria.”

Now there is talk of a “NATO” for the Middle East. This is a story that Jordan has said is a bit overplayed and which the Iranian regime would oppose. It’s also hard to keep up with the various stories, since several weeks ago another article, also at the WSJ, said Israel and Saudi Arabia had held talks. Also, the same publication on June 20 said that Israel “expands operations against Iranian nuclear, military targets.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The increased tempo of these reports appears to show that Israel-Iran tensions are growing and that the US is also working a track regarding Israeli ties with the Gulf that include larger discussions regarding regional security. Part of this story is public and is known.

For instance, Israel took part in a Negev Forum meeting in Manama in Bahrain. This forum includes Bahrain, Israel, the US, UAE, Egypt and Morocco. There are also reports of Israel’s talks with Egypt and Saudi Arabia about the Red Sea. Then there are the US-Israel meetings related to Central Command visits. It’s hard to keep track of all the activity being reported because there is a lot off news.

Day 2 of the Negev Summit (credit: ASSI EFRATI/GPO)

The overall picture emerging is that media reports are showcasing a stronger case for US-Israel-Arab ties, including the emerging partnerships that came in the wake of the Abraham Accords; building on the existing Israel-Egypt and Israel-Jordan ties; and potentially including an increase in discussions with Saudi Arabia. Most of these relationships and the perception that Israel and Riyadh have common interests are issues that have been known for years.

The perception that the Biden administration is adding mortar to the emerging partnerships is important because it shows that not only is the US not leaving the region, but the US wants to have a multi-lateral relationship that includes Israel, the US, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and potentially Saudi Arabia and Jordan, as well as Morocco, Sudan and Greece, Cyprus and India, further afield.

This is a big arc of countries which enjoy common views on certain issues. It is not a “NATO” and it is not an alliance that is against Iran. Insofar as reports say there can be talks on air defense issues and Iran drone and missile threats, these are issues that Israel the Gulf and the US already worried about. Iranian-backed Houthis have used drones and missiles against Saudi Arabia for years, for instance.

However, paired with “leaks” or details about Israel’s confrontation with Iran in Syria, increased Iranian threats to US forces in Iraq and Syria and talk of the US reviewing Israeli actions in Syria, what emerges is a much stronger partnership of the US and Israel. This is a very big difference from how some reports have seen the potential stumbling block for Israel and US ties regarding the Iran issue. That is because during the lead-up to the Iran deal, Israel’s former Prime Minister was a tough critic of the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, key Obama allies such as John Kerry were tough on Israel and were quoted as saying Israel-Gulf ties wouldn’t happen without a Palestinian peace deal. There is a debate about whether Israeli strikes in Syria could reflect on US policy in Syria, namely that Iran could attack US forces in response. That debate seems to have existed into the first years of the Trump administration but was put to rest when the US began to support Israel’s actions in Syria. That support has continued.

This matters now because of Israel’s elections. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s often combative and difficult relationship with the Obama administration could foreshadow problems with the current administration. Either way, what matters is that in the past, leaks to the media during the Obama era tended to make Israel-US relations seem challenging due to the Iran issue.

Today there is less clarity. Will the US come up with some new agreement in the wake of recent talks Iran held in Doha? Iran says the talks were positive.

The campaign between the wars

Meanwhile, the “campaign between the wars”, Israel’s opposition to Iran’s entrenchment in Syria, may have reached a new stage as former prime minister Naftali Bennett hinted at the new “octopus” doctrine. The doctrine means going after the head of the Iranian threat. Recent reports suggest the IRGC has suffered blows and replaced its intelligence chief.

If the campaign between the wars heats up, if Iran increases enrichment, or if a new Iran agreement is on the table, there could be an escalation in the region. The importance then of new security talks with the US and the Gulf, including the different tracks related to air defense and also Syria, could matter more than ever. This could pave the way for the foundation that would be stronger in the case of escalation with Iran. In short, Israel would be better placed for any kind of escalation. In addition Israel’s focus on new laser defenses, its Chariots of Fire drill and work with Central Command, all come into play here.

The overall question then is, as we look at the recent reports about talks between the US and Israel, Israel strikes in Syria, and talks about defense security ties with the US, Gulf and potentially Saudi Arabia and Egypt, all this looks like a much more healthy relationship between the US and Israel, as well as the US and its other friends in the Middle East.

Unlike in the past when the US had to have two files for these relations; one for the Middle East and another for US-Israel relations; now there is cross-pollination and the relationship may grow beyond the sum of its parts.