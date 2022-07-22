The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Maronite bishop detained after carrying aid from Israel to Lebanon

The archbishop regularly travels between Lebanon and Israel, although this is the first time he was detained.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 22, 2022 13:54
Portrait of Most Rev. Moussa el-Hage, Archbishop of the Maronite Archeparchy of Haifa and the Holy Land in Jerusalem on February 4th, 2017 (photo credit: SEBI BERENS/FLASH90)
Portrait of Most Rev. Moussa el-Hage, Archbishop of the Maronite Archeparchy of Haifa and the Holy Land in Jerusalem on February 4th, 2017
(photo credit: SEBI BERENS/FLASH90)

Maronite Archbishop of Haifa and the Holy Land Moussa El-Hage was reportedly detained on Monday while carrying money and aid from Lebanese people living in Israel to their relatives in Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The archbishop regularly travels between Lebanon and Israel under special arrangements made for Christian clergy, but this was the first time he had been detained in the process. Lebanese media reports indicated he was carrying money and medicine from Israel.

Justice Fadi Akiki, who is in charge of the file, told the Lebanese newspaper Annahar that the archbishop was carrying about $460,000, adding that the funds came from people residing in Israel, "the majority of whom work in the interest of the enemy."

The judge stressed that the money is subject to Lebanese laws concerning everything that enters Lebanon from Israel. "I respect the church, but there is a law that is the boycott of Israel and it is my duty as a judge to implement it," said Akiki.

The judge added that the archbishop was not arrested and was just subjected to the inspections at the crossing that everyone who uses the crossing has to go through, including UN officials.

An Israeli soldier opens a gate at a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)An Israeli soldier opens a gate at a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Incident sparks controversy throughout political spectrum

The incident sparked outrage with Maronite Lebanese officials claiming that government officials were targeting them due to anti-Hezbollah statements made by Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. Meanwhile, Hezbollah-affiliated media claimed that the archbishop was carrying money for Lebanese citizens who were helping Israel and that politicians were using the incident to promote normalization.

According to a statement made on Wednesday by the Synod of Maronite Bishops, Hage was detained for over 12 hours on his way to Lebanon from his diocese in Israel. The Synod complained that the archbishop was interrogated "without justification" adding that his Lebanese passport, phone, papers, and medical and financial aid intended for the sick and need in Lebanon from all sects were confiscated by security forces.

The Synod added that it "did not think that it could reach a time in the Republic of Greater Lebanon when a bishop is attacked without any right and in contravention of the principles and customs and without any consideration for his person, position, role and mission."

The bishops demanded that every official relevant be held accountable and dismissed "regardless of their position."

"We reject, deplore and denounce in the strongest terms what was premeditated and designed, at a remarkable and suspicious time, and for known malicious ends, against our brother Bishop Musa El-Hage," added the Synod, demanding the "cessation of this security, judicial and political force" as well as the return of all the aid confiscated from the archbishop.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper claimed that a list of names of Lebanese recipients of funds Hage was carrying from Lebanese people in Israel including people who have been convicted of working with Israel. The newspaper additionally claimed that the support coming from Lebanese people in Israel for their relatives in Lebanon had become "beyond reason."

Lebanese Druze politician Walid Jumblatt called for calm amid the uproar, stating that "a quiet handling is better than this noise," but adding that "we reject the Israeli exploitation of the position of clerics in an attempt to smuggle money for political ends."

On Friday, Hage met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to discuss the incident.



Tags Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by