Anyone who tries to harm Israel knows that Israel will stop them, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday after the IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn with the targeted killing of a top Islamic Jihad terrorist leader on Friday.

Lapid added that the strike was "aimed at removing a concrete threat to the citizens of Israel and the surroundings of Gaza as well as striking against terrorists and those who send them."

"Israel's government will not allow terrorist organizations to set the agenda in the surroundings of Gaza and with Israel's citizens. Those who try to harm Israel should know that we will reach them." Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Lapid met on Friday evening at the Kirya military headquarters with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar.

"The mission is to defend Israel's cities and citizens," said Gantz. "We won't let anyone threaten or harm Israel's citizens. Whoever tries, will get hurt."

BENNY GANTZ, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett in the Knesset last month getting ready for elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Naftali Bennet

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wished a quiet Shabbat to Israelis who live in the vicinity of Gaza.

"In these days, were all together one people," said Bennett, who was replaced by Lapid as prime minister in June.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted "sending strength to our security forces. We love you and are praying for your success."

"Israel's security has to be kept not with empty words but with action, initiative and courage," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar."

Bezalel Smotrich

MK Bezalel Smotrich encouraged Lapid and the security forces to stay the course.

"Mr. Prime Minister, there have been and still are many disagreements over the government and the way it works," said MK Bezalel Smotrich. "At this time, you have our full support for the extended attack against the enemy.

"The residents surrounding Gaza are not second-rate citizens, and the ongoing lockdown because of Islamic Jihad threats is not acceptable."