The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian terrorists who try to harm Israel will be targeted - Yair Lapid

The IDF struck Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza killing a top operative as well as multiple terrorists.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 17:45

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2022 18:02
Prime Minister Yair Lapid leads a situational assessment amid tensions in Gaza, August 8, 2022 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid leads a situational assessment amid tensions in Gaza, August 8, 2022
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Anyone who tries to harm Israel knows that Israel will stop them, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday after the IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn with the targeted killing of a top Islamic Jihad terrorist leader on Friday.

Lapid added that the strike was "aimed at removing a concrete threat to the citizens of Israel and the surroundings of Gaza as well as striking against terrorists and those who send them."

"Israel's government will not allow terrorist organizations to set the agenda in the surroundings of Gaza and with Israel's citizens. Those who try to harm Israel should know that we will reach them."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Lapid met on Friday evening at the Kirya military headquarters with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar. 

"The mission is to defend Israel's cities and citizens," said Gantz. "We won't let anyone threaten or harm Israel's citizens. Whoever tries, will get hurt."

BENNY GANTZ, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett in the Knesset last month getting ready for elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) BENNY GANTZ, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett in the Knesset last month getting ready for elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Naftali Bennet

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wished a quiet Shabbat to Israelis who live in the vicinity of Gaza.

"In these days, were all together one people," said Bennett, who was replaced by Lapid as prime minister in June.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted "sending strength to our security forces. We love you and are praying for your success."

"Israel's security has to be kept not with empty words but with action, initiative and courage," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar."

Bezalel Smotrich

MK Bezalel Smotrich encouraged Lapid and the security forces to stay the course. 

"Mr. Prime Minister, there have been and still are many disagreements over the government and the way it works," said MK Bezalel Smotrich. "At this time, you have our full support for the extended attack against the enemy.

"The residents surrounding Gaza are not second-rate citizens, and the ongoing lockdown because of Islamic Jihad threats is not acceptable."



Tags Benny Gantz Gaza IDF Yair Lapid islamic jihad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by