Lapid thanks Sisi for Egyptian efforts to broker Gaza cease fire

Egyptian President Sisi and Lapid agreed that it was important to strengthen and develop "normalization between Israel and the countries of the region."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 01:03
Lapid in Egypt to meet Sisi and discuss Hamas hostages. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
Lapid in Egypt to meet Sisi and discuss Hamas hostages.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for his country's role in brokering the cease-fire that ended the weekend violent flare-up between the IDF and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"Egypt has a very significant role in maintaining regional stability and security,"  Lapid told Sisi during a late Monday night phone call, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The two men also discussed Israel's relationship with its Arab neighbors and to the Palestinians.

Israel-Egypt Relations

Lapid and Sisi agreed that it was important to strengthen and develop "normalization between Israel and the countries of the region" to continue the dialogue on regional stability.

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT Sisi speaks remotely during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN headquarters, New York, September 21. (credit: (MARY ALTAFFER /POOL VIA REUTERS))EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT Sisi speaks remotely during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN headquarters, New York, September 21. (credit: (MARY ALTAFFER /POOL VIA REUTERS))

Sisi raised the issue of the Palestinian. "Lapid emphasized his view that there is a need to improve the economic situation of the Palestinians," the PMO stated.

"The leaders also spoke about humanitarian matters that are important to both countries as well as continued economic cooperation," it added. 



