Iran gives millions annually to Islamic Jihad to attack Israel - Gantz

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with the Director General of the Ministry of Defense of Cyprus Charalambos Petrides on Thursday.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 12:42

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 13:18
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants stand on a banner depicting the flag of Israel as they gather at a mourning house for Palestinians who were killed during Israel-Gaza fighting, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants stand on a banner depicting the flag of Israel as they gather at a mourning house for Palestinians who were killed during Israel-Gaza fighting, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Iran gives millions of dollars annually to the Islamic Jihad so that it can attack Israel, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday in a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart.

This is in addition to the transfer of technical intelligence for the constitution of military bases in Gaza from which to launch attacks against civilian centers in southern Israel, he said.

"Israel will continue to act against Iran's emissaries together with our partners. We will continue to work together for the stability of the entire region," Gantz stated.

"Israel will continue to act against Iran's emissaries together with our partners. We will continue to work together for the stability of the entire region."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Defense Minister Benny Gantz
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Cypriot Defense Ministry Director-General Charalambos Petrides. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Cypriot Defense Ministry Director-General Charalambos Petrides. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)


