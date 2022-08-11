Iran gives millions annually to Islamic Jihad to attack Israel - Gantz

Iran gives millions of dollars annually to the Islamic Jihad so that it can attack Israel, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday in a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart.

This is in addition to the transfer of technical intelligence for the constitution of military bases in Gaza from which to launch attacks against civilian centers in southern Israel, he said.

"Israel will continue to act against Iran's emissaries together with our partners. We will continue to work together for the stability of the entire region," Gantz stated.

