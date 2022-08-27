The airstrike on the Syrian city of Masyaf which was attributed to Israel on Thursday struck a missile warehouse containing over 1,000 Iranian-made missiles, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Saturday.

The warehouse, located within the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) complex in the city, stored thousands of medium-range, surface-to-surface missiles assembled under the supervision of IRGC "expert officers," the report noted.

Syrian air defense systems were activated in northwestern Syria on Thursday afternoon, with Syrian state news agency SANA stating local forces were "confronting hostile targets" above Masyaf. Later, the agency reported the alleged airstrike to be an Israeli attack.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Civilians injured, Masyaf area ablaze following alleged Israeli strike

According to SOHR's report, 14 Syrian civilians sustained injuries with varying levels of severity following the Masyaf airstrike, in addition to casualties reported among Iranian-backed militias' officials guarding the SSRC.

Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)

In addition, multiple fires broke out in areas surrounding Masyaf due to shrapnel from the explosions of the warehouse reportedly targeted by the IDF, with nearby civilian houses and property suffering material damage, the report continued.

According to Syrian reports, secondary explosions continued for hours after the strikes along with the blazes caused by the strikes. Local residents were reportedly instructed to shelter in place until the fires were brought under control.

The SSRC has been targeted by alleged Israeli airstrikes multiple times in the past, including in a rare daytime strike on April 9.