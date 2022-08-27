The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria destroyed warehouse with over 1,000 Iran-made missiles - report

A targeted warehouse, located within the SSRC, reportedly stored thousands of missiles assembled under the supervision of IRGC "expert officers."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 18:08

Updated: AUGUST 27, 2022 18:34
Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7. (photo credit: SANA/REUTERS)
Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
(photo credit: SANA/REUTERS)

The airstrike on the Syrian city of Masyaf which was attributed to Israel on Thursday struck a missile warehouse containing over 1,000 Iranian-made missiles, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Saturday.

The warehouse, located within the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) complex in the city, stored thousands of medium-range, surface-to-surface missiles assembled under the supervision of IRGC "expert officers," the report noted.

Syrian air defense systems were activated in northwestern Syria on Thursday afternoon, with Syrian state news agency SANA stating local forces were "confronting hostile targets" above Masyaf. Later, the agency reported the alleged airstrike to be an Israeli attack.

Civilians injured, Masyaf area ablaze following alleged Israeli strike

According to SOHR's report, 14 Syrian civilians sustained injuries with varying levels of severity following the Masyaf airstrike, in addition to casualties reported among Iranian-backed militias' officials guarding the SSRC.

Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR) Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)

In addition, multiple fires broke out in areas surrounding Masyaf due to shrapnel from the explosions of the warehouse reportedly targeted by the IDF, with nearby civilian houses and property suffering material damage, the report continued.

According to Syrian reports, secondary explosions continued for hours after the strikes along with the blazes caused by the strikes. Local residents were reportedly instructed to shelter in place until the fires were brought under control.

The SSRC has been targeted by alleged Israeli airstrikes multiple times in the past, including in a rare daytime strike on April 9.



Tags Israel Iran Syria Terrorism Middle East Syria Airstrikes IRGC airstrikes
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by