Kanye West: Abraham Accords was signed 'to make money'

Rapper Kanye West appeared on Tucker Carlson's show to discuss his thoughts and feelings on the Abraham Accords agreement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 08:01

Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2022 08:09
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

The Abraham Accords was about "making money," American rapper Kanye West told FOX host Tucker Carlson on his show in a segment on Thursday night.

West, who now goes by the pseudonym Ye, criticized Jared Kushner's role in the Trump administration in the interview.

What are Kanye West's thoughts on Israeli affairs?

"All of these things that Jared somehow doesn't get enough credit for with his work and what is his work, Israel or his work in Pal[estine]... you know he made these peace treaties," said West. "I just think that's what they're about, is making money. I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.”

West asked Carlson if his comments were too heavy handed, but Carlson said that he would not censor the artist.

In a now deleted Instagram post earlier in the day, West wrote "f*** Josh Kushner," and "Jared was holding Trump back," but that "Ivanka {Trump] is fire."



