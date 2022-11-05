The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bahrain will build on partnership with Israel, says king's adviser

The diplomatic adviser, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, said Netanyahu's win was "normal and always expected."

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 22:34
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meeting with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, September 30, 2021. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meeting with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

Bahrain will continue to build its relationship with Israel after former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies triumphed in Israel's general election, the diplomatic adviser to Bahrain's king said on Saturday.

Arab leaders have largely been silent about the victory of Netanyahu, whose record of hardline opposition to Shi'ite Muslim power Iran has helped forge ties with Sunni Muslim Gulf leaders.

Israel, under Netanyahu's government in 2020, normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - where concern over Iran's regional sway dominates security strategy - under US-brokered pacts called the Abraham Accords.

The diplomatic adviser, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, said Netanyahu's win was "normal and always expected."

"We have an agreement with Israel, part of the Abraham Accords, and we will stick to our agreement and we expect it to continue in the same line and continue building our partnership together," he told reporters.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meeting with the King of Bahrain, H.M. King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Benny Gantz meeting with the King of Bahrain, H.M. King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)

"We will want to make an example and succeed together and face all the threats," he said, responding to a question about a multilateral regional approach to security that includes Israel.

Integrated Middle East air defense system 

US and Israeli officials raised the idea of an integrated Middle East air defense system during a trip by US President Joe Biden in July to Israel and Saudi Arabia, which blessed the Abraham Accords but has yet to formally recognize Israel.

"We would like to make sure that we don't have to reach a day that we will face some deterioration of security in the region of any sort," said Sheikh Khalid, whose country is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

"We do want to have the region come to terms between all the countries and agree against any belligerency from any side to any other."

"We would like to make sure that we don't have to reach a day that we will face some deterioration of security in the region of any sort."

Sheikh Khalid

The Gulf and Israel share concern over Iran's nuclear and missile programs and network of regional proxies. Gulf states rely on the United States for their security but have questioned US commitment to the region.

Israel and Bahrain are negotiating a free trade agreement that they hope to seal before the end of the year, officials from both countries said last month.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Middle East bahrain Abraham Accords
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by