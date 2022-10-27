The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli, US and Arab paratroopers dive to mark Abraham Accords anniversary

The dive, which took place in Bahrain, was the first carried out by Israeli paratroopers in the Gulf.

By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 17:40
IDF 890th Paratroopers Battalion. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF 890th Paratroopers Battalion.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Paratroopers from the IDF, the Bahraini military, the Emirati Armed Forces and the US Army completed a joint dive on Wednesday to mark the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

Intended to symbolize the expanding military cooperation between the US, Bahrain, the UAE and Israel, the dive was initiated by Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na'eh along with his American counterpart in the Gulf state.

The dive was carried out from a US Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Increased military cooperation in the Middle East

Earlier in the week, a delegation of 25 IDF soldiers and officers headed by the IDF's OC Depth Corps Maj.-Gen. Itai Veruv arrived at Manama for undisclosed talks on further military cooperation.

A WORKER carries flagpoles in preparation for the Negev Summit in Sde Boker on March 27. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) A WORKER carries flagpoles in preparation for the Negev Summit in Sde Boker on March 27. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Military cooperation between Israel and Gulf countries comes amid talks of establishing a defense alliance in the Middle East which would include Israel, the US and Arab states that are part of the Abraham Accords.

Bahraini Ambassador to the US Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa told The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference last month that "like-minded Middle East states" must "work together to defend their national security interests from Iran."



