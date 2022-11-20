The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Fanfare for first flight from Israel to Qatar for World Cup

At least 10,000 Israelis are expected at the month-long matches, most of them coming through third countries.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 18:25
Soccer fans line up before boarding the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, November 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Soccer fans line up before boarding the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, November 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

BEN GURION AIRPORT - Balloons festooned the departure gate for the first commercial flight between Israel and Qatar on Sunday, permitted by Doha for World Cup fans despite a lack of formal bilateral relations.

While the excitement was mainly at being able to attend the soccer tournament, for which Israel did not qualify, with such surprising ease several passengers voiced hope that the non-stop flights would clear the way to fuller detente with Qatar.

They were issued contact cards for a discreet Israeli consular delegation sent ahead to provide emergency support, a reminder of their current semi-recognized status in Qatar, which is close to Iran and has hosted leaders of Palestinian Hamas.

"There were a few concerns, I cannot deny that," said Sagi Ashkevitz, flying with three friends to his second World Cup.

"But in the end, the idea of watching (Lionel) Messi for the last time, together with the idea that we are actually making history, overcame all of the concerns," Ashkevitz added.

A man holds a cake decorated as a boarding pass, marking the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, November 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)A man holds a cake decorated as a boarding pass, marking the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, November 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

At least 10,000 Israelis are expected at the month-long matches, most of them coming through third countries. Those boarding the TUS Airways plane at Ben Gurion Airport were originally told they would have a brief stopover in Cyprus.

But they got a non-stop connection of two hours and twenty minutes instead, thanks to a deal announced by FIFA last week which it described as allowing Palestinians as well as Israelis to fly direct.

While Sunday's passengers included both Israeli Jews and Arabs, there was no one from the Palestinian territories.

Gabriel Mizrahi, CEO of ticketing agent Tiktik, said this was due to having booked the flight in May when his Palestinian clients preferred indirect routes through neighboring Jordan.

Six more Tel Aviv-Doha flights for the World Cup have been approved so far, Mizrahi said. Return tickets cannot be bought separately, he said - a means of ensuring that those who fly back are the same passengers cleared by Ben Gurion security.

The last scheduled direct flight out of Doha to Israel is Dec. 15. The soccer tournament ends with a final on Dec. 18.

Cyprus-based TUS Airways said it had requested an additional three round-trip flights due to demand from soccer supporters.

“TUS Airways is honored to operate such a historic flight and showcase the importance the Republic of Cyprus has on the world stage in connecting and fostering closer ties in the region.”

TUS Airways

"TUS Airways is honored to operate such a historic flight and showcase the importance the Republic of Cyprus has on the world stage in connecting and fostering closer ties in the region," the airline said.

Will Israelis attend Iranian soccer matches?

At least two of the fans said they would attend matches in which Israel's arch-foes Iran were playing.

"I'm going to sit on the Iranian side of the stadium," said Shlomi Lakash, wearing a baseball cap whose color - Islamic green - he joked would help him blend in. "God is with me."

Raki Ziadna held a soccer ball as he stood in the check-in line. He said he believed the World Cup would be "the starter's pistol for coexistence all over the Middle East."



Tags soccer qatar qatar and israel qatar israel world cup soccer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by