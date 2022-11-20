Qatar won't allow any cooked Kosher food and public Jewish prayer

Jewish organizations claim that even though promised otherwise, Qatar won't allow any cooked Kosher food to be sold or offered to visitors of the FIFA World Cup that will begin on Sunday in Doha. Sources in Jewish organizations that spoke to The Jerusalem Post said that Qatar has also broken a promise to allow Jewish prayer services in Doha during the games but then claimed it couldn't secure this type of activity and banned it completely.

"We were promised to be allowed to create prayer spaces in order for religious Jews who came to see the games to have a place of worship," a representative of a Jewish organization told the Post. "We were recently told that they banned places of worship for Jews because they cannot secure them."

According to different sources, there is an estimate of over 10,000 religious Jews from Israel and around the world that are expected to arrive in Doha in order to watch the games. "They were promised to be able to cook Kosher food including Kosher meat, but at the moment have only been allowed to sell cold bagel sandwiches."

According to a different source, groups of wealthy American Jews planned to come as a large group to Doha but canceled their arrangements since they said they wouldn't feel secure and not have enough food to eat. "There is no kosher food, there are no Shabbat meals and no public prayer services," a source said. He added that the Qataris said, "they would separate religion from sports, so how come the great Qatar doesn't know how to secure Jewish worshippers?"

The Post reached out to Qatar's foreign ministry for comment.

Fifa World Cup 2022 branding is seen at Hamad International Airport. (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

Did Qatar break its promise?

Earlier Sunday morning, the Post reported that Kosher-keeping Jewish sports fans will be able to buy Kosher sandwiches in Qatar. Rabbi Marc Schneier of New York — an influential Jewish figure in the Muslim world — together with a Turkish Rabbi announced the opening of the first kosher kitchen ever in Qatar in time for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup. "The FIFA World Cup is about bringing people together, interacting with different nations, cultures and faiths, and making everyone feel included and welcome," said Schneier, who is the president of the New York-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, a global center for Muslim-Jewish relations.

The kosher kitchen is under the supervision of Rabbi Mendy Chitrik of Istanbul and Chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States and his son Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik. The kosher food includes the baking of the first bagels in Qatar and other ethnically Jewish delicacies. At the moment, kosher In Qatar will sell challahs for Shabbat, bagel sandwiches with spreads such as hummus, vegetables and smoked salmon. Yet when asked if there will be hot food or meat, Chitrik said that this will only be available if there will be a large group of Jews at the games. He later declined to comment on the claim that Qatar banned warm Kosher food and public Jewish prayer.