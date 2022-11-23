The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian drone responsible for attack on Israeli-owned tanker, US Navy confirms

The US navy said Iran's Shahed-136 drone ripped a 30-inch-wide (76 cm) hole into the back of the commercial tanker.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 18:11
Tanker Pacific Zircon is seen at sea near Isle of Wright, Britain in this undated handout picture. (photo credit: David Potter/Handout via REUTERS)
Tanker Pacific Zircon is seen at sea near Isle of Wright, Britain in this undated handout picture.
(photo credit: David Potter/Handout via REUTERS)

The US Navy confirmed Iran's connection to the attack on the Israeli-owned Pacific Zircon tanker off the coast of Oman last week.

Debris analysis from the attack concluded that the same type of Iranian drone that Tehran has supplied to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was used to attack the commercial tanker, the US military said in a statement posted on the US Central Command's (CENTCOM) website.

The American navy's 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, published photos and details of its investigation into the attack on the Liberian-flagged tanker, including debris from the Shahed-136 drone itself.

In a statement, the navy said the drone ripped a 30-inch-wide (76 cm) hole into the back of the ship, and the explosive impact damaged a shipboard boiler, portable water tank and life raft.

Graphic illustration and images captured by a U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal team aboard M/T Pacific Zircon, November 16, 2022, showing the location where an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) penetrated M/T Pacific Zircon?s outer hull during an attack (credit: US NAVY CENTRAL COMMAND/VIA REUTERS)Graphic illustration and images captured by a U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal team aboard M/T Pacific Zircon, November 16, 2022, showing the location where an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) penetrated M/T Pacific Zircon?s outer hull during an attack (credit: US NAVY CENTRAL COMMAND/VIA REUTERS)

Iranian drone attack 'deliberate, flagrant and dangerous'

"The Iranian attack on a commercial tanker transiting international waters was deliberate, flagrant and dangerous," Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the top US Navy commander in the Middle East, said in a statement.

The attack "endangered the lives of the ship's crew and destabilized maritime security in the Middle East," Cooper added.

The US military's statement confirmed previous statements made by CENTCOM and US national security advisor Jake Sullivan. It also confirmed what Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post last week.

Israeli officials told the Post that the attack on the Liberian-flagged ship operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping was to distract from a failed Iranian assassination plot in Georgia against an Israeli businessman.



Tags Israel Iran United States Middle East US Navy drone Gulf of Oman CENTCOM
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
2

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by