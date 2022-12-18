The death of a police officer during riots that began with fuel price protests in Jordan appears to represent a rare and violent challenge to authority.

The incident took place in Ma’an in southern Jordan. “The authorities said the policeman was killed on Thursday night by a gunshot fired by an unidentified individual when armed officers entered a neighborhood of Ma’an to quell riots. Youths had attacked government property in the city,” Al-Jazeera reported.

The killing comes amid a number of protests and other members of the security forces have been injured. Much of these incidents appear to have occurred outside the public eye and it doesn’t seem the violence is spreading. However, this does indicate a serious challenge for the Kingdom of Jordan. The Kingdom has tried for many years to keep any kind of protest from spreading. However, every year brings new controversies, many of them seemingly rooted in economic challenges.

Jordan has faced decades of economic challenges for a variety of reasons.

The country is mostly landlocked, except for in the South, and it doesn’t have a lot of natural resources. Its economy is tied in as part of the Gulf and other monarchies, but it also has a large Palestinian population. This means that the Kingdom not only has a human and economic attachment to the West Bank, but it also has a political attachment and acts to be a custodian of Muslim and Christian Holy sites in Jerusalem. This role means Jordan is often at odds with the Israeli authorities.

Jordanian security personnel attend the funeral of senior police officer who was killed in riots on Thursday night according to authorities, in Jerash, Jordan December 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)

The complex position of Jordan also means it has been deeply impacted by the conflicts in Iraq and Syria. While the Kingdom once faced challenges from the Muslim Brotherhood, in recent decades it also saw an influx of refugees from Iraq and Syria. The Syrians eventually came to number a significant percent of the population – some million people at their height. Some have returned, but others have stayed in Jordan.

Jordan views them in a fraternal way, at least officially, welcoming Syrians from southern Syria who often have some tribal or family links to people in northern Jordan. But all this is a major economic challenge. Western support and support from the wealthier Gulf states isn’t enough for the Kingdom. A partnership with Egypt and Iraq is important and Jordan also can serve as a conduit of trade to Syria. However, the Syrian regime is under sanctions and has its own chaotic problems in the South, near the Jordanian border. At the same time, Iranian-backed gangs are involved in the illegal drug trade in southern Syria and these gangs have clashed with Jordanian forces.

The recent incident in Ma’an is important. Al-Monitor notes that “gunfire killed a senior Jordanian officer and wounded two other police in the country's south, where protesters have taken to the streets for days against rising fuel prices, authorities said on Friday.” The victim was Col. Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Maan province, who was shot in the head on Thursday. Apparently, other security forces were injured by gunshots.

The killing has caused controversy among the Bani Hassan tribe, of which Dalabeeh was a member. They want justice and they have demanded the government follow up. This potentially creates another layer of complexity for the government if it does not act quickly. The Kingdom relies on powerful tribes to support its power. Al-Ghad media in Jordan reported that the country had opened up new recruitment to the armed forces on Sunday.

Arab News noted that the origins of the recent disturbances relates to a strike over diesel prices. “Truck drivers in Maan began the protest against rising diesel prices by organizing a sit-in on the desert highway linking Amman and the port city of Aqaba, before colleagues from other regions, including in Amman and Mafraq on the border with Iraq, also joined in.”

Jordan will need to rein in the protests and provide justice to the tribe of the man who was killed as it attempts to once again head off any growth in protests.