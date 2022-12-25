Iran brags about its missile export to Palestinians, Hezbollah

Iranian pro-government media published an article on Sunday bragging about its “integrated missile network” and how it has armed the “resistance” in the Middle East.

By “resistance” Iran is referring to a network of pro-Iranian groups and proxy groups it supports. The article discusses how Iran has armed Hezbollah, supported the Palestinians and also trafficked arms to Yemen.

The article begins as a tribute to Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, an Iranian IRGC general who was killed in a massive explosion at a missile facility near Tehran on November 12, 2011. Iran’s pro-government Tehran Times notes that “several IRGC officers were also martyred in the Modarres arsenal explosion along with Tehrani Moghaddam. At the time of his martyrdom, Tehrani Moghaddam was preparing a missile test.” The article notes that he was a key figure in the missile program for many years. He is often considered the “father” of Iran’s missile program.

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary rulers inherited an impressive arsenal from the Shah’s regime in 1979. They had modern aircraft and other weapons. However, as they suffered attrition in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, they had to replace the modern western systems the Shah’s army had used, with new weapons, so they began developing missiles and drones. The missiles were based on Soviet models, or Soviet-origin models that came via China or eventually North Korea and other sources.

Tehran Times notes that “Tehrani Moghaddam is credited with building Iran’s missile capabilities, a move that earned him the title of Father of Iran’s Missile Program. He also established the Lebanese Hezbollah’s missile units during a visit to Lebanon in the 1980s. Analysts believe that Tehrani Moghaddam has based Iran’s defense strategy on missile capabilities and missile deterrence, a move that effectively removed the military option of the enemies of Iran from the table.”

New Iranian ''Kheibarshekan'' missiles are seen in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on February 9, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Tasnim News, in the article published on December 25, notes that Iran has exported missile technology all over the region.

What is interesting about this article?

The article is interesting because it provides an overview of Iran’s missile threats. It is ostensibly a historic article, looking back over the last two decades, at how Iran has helped Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Hashd in Iraq, the Syrian regime and others to develop missiles. The overall message is also about the future. Iran is moving more missiles and missile technology to Yemen and Lebanon, and Iran threatens the US, Israel and the Gulf from places in the region, such as Iraq or Syria.

The report says that Palestinian groups began using missiles against Israel years ago, and eventually began to use the Fajr 5 rocket. This system was “strengthened” into a better missile in 2013 and Hezbollah began to deploy Iranian-backed missile technology against Israel. Missiles were used in the 2006 war and the article says Hezbollah was eventually equipped with the Fateh 110 missile.

Iran has used this missile against Kurdish groups in Iraq as well. The article brags about Iran targeting an Israeli Sa’ar 5 ship during the 2006 war. The article says the missile Hezbollah used was an anti-ship cruise missile with a range of 120km.

“Recently, during the border dispute with the Zionist regime over the Karish gas field, Lebanon's Hezbollah released a picture of a cruise missile launcher, which is very similar to the Iranian Abu Mahdi anti-ship cruise missile launcher with a range of 1,000km,” was written in the article.

It also said that Hezbollah has missiles that can target the “furthest” places in “the occupied territories,” a reference to Israel.

The article also hints that Iran helped equip the Syrian regime with missiles. It also mentions the support for the Houthis in Yemen.

“During the invasion of Yemen by the Saudi coalition and the numerous operations of the missile units of the army and the Yemeni people's committees [Houthis] against Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as the recent parade of the Yemeni armed forces, missiles were unveiled and used, similar examples of which are also found.”

Iran says the Houthis began by using older missiles left over in Yemen from previous wars. “In the next step, by upgrading the Scud missiles left over from the Soviet era, they obtained Barkan series liquid fuel missiles with a different warhead and very similar to the Iranian missiles.”

The Houthis have now upgraded these missiles, apparently with Iranian IRGC advice. They now have liquid and solid fuel missiles, the article claims.

“What is a noteworthy point in this field is that the resistance forces in both Yemen and Lebanon today are equipped with surface-to-surface, anti-ship and cruise ballistic missiles, missiles that are able to hit all types of vessels in different ranges with proper accuracy and destructive power, and if appropriate tactics are used, they are also able to pass through the defense systems of combat vessels.”

This is important because it shows Iran is increasingly thinking about targeting shipping. Iran used drones to target commercial ships in the summer of 2021 and also in November of this year.

The article, despite clearly bragging that Iran equipped the “resistance” in Yemen, also says “no official source in Iran has yet officially confirmed the sending of missiles to Yemen and the resistance front, it seems that now the resistance groups have achieved the technologies of using and sometimes manufacturing all kinds of missiles and rockets.” Indeed, they achieved this through Iran’s advice and backing.

The end result, the report says, is that Iran has now sought to create an “integrated missile network.” This will be very important for the region, Iran says. It will put this whole region “under the umbrella of the integrated missile and drone network of Iran and its allies, and a new challenge will arise for America and its regional supporters.”

This is the main point of the article, suggesting that Iran knit together the missiles that are used by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Hezbollah’s missiles, and those in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. This gives Iran thousands of frontlines to use missiles against the US, Israel, the Gulf and others. It also extends this threat to the sea, with ranges up to 1,000km, covering a very large area. Countries in the region are rushing to integrate their air defenses against this threat.