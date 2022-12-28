The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Daughter of executed Israeli spy Eli Cohen urges UAE to return father's body

Cohen was executed in Syria in 1965 on espionage charges.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 05:20
Reproduction of an Israeli stamp being issued to honor Mossad intelligence agency spy Eli Cohen (photo credit: REUTERS)
Reproduction of an Israeli stamp being issued to honor Mossad intelligence agency spy Eli Cohen
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Sophie Ben-Dor, daughter of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, in an interview with the i24NEWS Arabic channel urged the United Arab Emirates and its ambassador to Israel to help retrieve her father's body from Syria, where he was executed in 1965 on espionage charges.

"I am asking the Emiratis, who occupy a greater place among our country and in the international arena, to help us mediate, and to ask and reach agreements with the Syrians to return my father's body," she said.

Previous requests to return Cohen's body to Israel

i24 added that Syria has refused to return Cohen's body to Israel, noting that his wife, Nadia, requested in November 1965 that his body be returned, but her request was denied.

The report also noted that Cohen's family asked the Russian government last year to help retrieve the body and cited Arab media as reporting in 2021 that Russia was searching for the remains but added that no progress had actually been made on the matter.

Nadia, widow of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, shows a photograph of herself with her late husband, during an interview with Reuters in Herzliya, Israel, October 6, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)Nadia, widow of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, shows a photograph of herself with her late husband, during an interview with Reuters in Herzliya, Israel, October 6, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

In the interview, Ben-Dor said she hoped to appeal to the UAE now that Russia has become increasingly isolated following its widely-criticized invasion of Ukraine.

"I think it's an excellent idea, I didn't think of it alone, but it seems to me that it's an unusual channel, it's also an Arab channel," she told i24. "And I think we will get clearer answers. And if there is a motivation, it has a chance to happen faster. There will be an official appeal from the family to the Emirati ambassador in Israel (Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja)."

The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this month that the Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, had revealed in detail how Cohen was captured by Syrian authorities over five decades ago.

According to the report, Mossad director David Barnea declassified Cohen's final message to the agency before his capture and noted that the communication had been intercepted.

In the message, Cohen said that then-Syrian President Amin al-Hafiz had met with the military high command at 5 pm.

Barnea suggested that part of the reason for releasing the cable was to dispel criticism that the Mossad had pushed Cohen too hard, ultimately leading to his capture.

The report noted that some historians say the intelligence that Cohen provided was critical to Israel's victory during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Barnea vowed to continue trying to retrieve Cohen's body, the report added.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



Tags Syria espionage United Arab Emirates eli cohen Syria and Israel Syria Israel UAE Spy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by