How do Israel’s protests impact the Middle East? -analysis

The ongoing protests in Israel and also the court ruling and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of Arye Deri, have been of limited interest to the Middle East. This is not to say that no one is paying attention, but in general, the state media apparatus of most Middle East countries is not interested in spreading a story about courts, democracy and protests. This isn’t 2011, there is no interest in another “Arab spring” and Israel’s politics are far removed from the processes of the region.

With that in mind, it’s worth considering what kind of low-level influence the protests may have in the region. First of all, in Turkey the ruling party has set elections for May. The AKP party is an authoritarian ruling party that has jailed its opponents for “insults” and has shut down most independent media. It has also worked to reconcile with Israel in the last year. Turkey’s current politics has some commonalities with Israel. Turkey has become more religious and right-wing, in a manner similar to Israel. In other commonalities with Israel, the ruling party has been accused of trying to hijack democratic institutions, whether the judiciary or the media.

Are the protests an inspiration?

Is it possible that Israel is an inspiration for Turkish voters? Considering the fact that the Right has returned to power after a hiatus of a year out of power, it’s plausible that the opposition parties in Turkey know that even if they can unseat the AKP from its two-decade rule, the overall processes in Ankara favor the far-right. The processes are those that are on the side of religious nationalism and generally mean that centrist or left-leaning secular people are declining in influence. Israel’s protests show that the center and left can galvanize people to the streets, but like the Gezi park protests in 2013, it’s unclear if they will have a long-term impact.

Of interest is the fact that some commentators who follow Turkey closely also tend to sympathize with the center and left in Israel; a strange irony where they back the AKP in Turkey and adore authoritarianism and the religious right in Ankara, but prefer its opposite in Jerusalem.

In the Gulf, the media has paid attention to the protests in Israel. There is concern about the status quo in Jerusalem, in Amman, Cairo and the Gulf. The peace partners of Israel found partners in the previous government. That does not mean they do not have partners in the Netanyahu-led government.

Erdogan Netanyahu and Sisi (credit: ATEF SAFADI / POOL / AFP,REUTERS)

Netanyahu is a known quantity in Sisi’s Egypt and the Kingdom of Jordan; as he is in the Gulf. However, while these countries can enjoy close security ties with Israel under a right-wing government, they are concerned about what impact this may have on the Palestinians and peace issues. That means they look to the protests to see what changes might be coming down the line and whether the court system in Israel will continue to be strong and maintain some semblance of normalcy.

Iran sees opportunity

Further afield, the Iranian-backed axis, which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, and militias in Syria, Iraq and Yemen; may see the protests as an opportunity to take advantage of Israel being focused on domestic politics. The more Israel is focused on domestic politics, the more Iran may see a way to make inroads to threaten Israel or create an “incident” in Gaza or the West Bank. Generally Iran and the extremists it backs in the West Bank and Gaza benefit when Israel has a more right-wing government. They thrive off pushing the Palestinians into a corner to make them fight Israel on behalf of Iran. That being said, Palestinian Islamic Jihad was also more active in clashes in the West Bank over the last year when Israel had a more centrist government. Weapons trafficking has become a major threat in Jenin and Nablus. Iran will be watching the political chaos in Jerusalem carefully, any chance to create a fake controversy over “Al-Aqsa” or another issue, will be in Iran’s interests.

Other countries in the region may see the protests as relevant also. There are ongoing controversies in the region, whether in Tunisia, Morocco, or Lebanon. Protests tend to have regional ramifications because people are influenced by mass protests, whether they identify with the cause or not. When they see that protests are successful it can give them inspiration. When they see they are not successful they also draw lessons.

Israel’s large protests in the last weeks have shown that large numbers of people care about the rule of law and are concerned about the current government. Other people in the region also have similar concerns about their governments, whether it is protesters in Iraq, Iran or elsewhere; the only difference is that usually in most countries in the region, protests are brutally suppressed.