Turkey-Syria earthquake: 6 ways it may affect the Middle East - analysis

The massive earthquake in Turkey that has caused widespread destruction to Turkey and northwestern Syria will have ramifications across the Middle East. Some of these will result in aid flowing to the affected regions and it may have important consequences for relations between countries in the Middle East.

As time goes by it will be important to monitor how the earthquake affects the countries involved. The following is a list of some of the important issues involved.

Israel-Turkey ties

Israel is rushing to support Turkey. Statements from the Knesset, the prime minister, and the Foreign and Defense ministries have all painted a picture of a government acting in unity to help Turkey. Meetings were held at the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed that assistance be given.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to his Turkish counterpart. Israel has decades of experience helping in natural disasters, including many earthquakes. It has search and rescue teams and humanitarian experience, especially under the Home Front Command.

Israel-Turkish ties have been improving in the last year. This has included high-level visits and better diplomatic ties. Now this relationship will prove fruitful as Israel will likely be involved in supporting relief efforts. This will be important for showing local Turkish people how Israel cares, potentially helping displaced people and showing the region a positive sign of Turkish-Israel ties, as well as the coexistence of the kind the Abraham Accords have helped pave the way for.

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

What may come out of this experience are even stronger ties. However, considering past bad experiences it’s also possible that there will be challenges ahead.

Syrian divisions may hamper aid

The destruction in Syria is immense. The areas affected already had millions of people displaced by 10 years of war. These people often live in camps or in simple dwellings. The vulnerable conditions and construction material mean that whole encampments may have collapsed.

Video shows devastation in which whole areas are destroyed. This area already lacks infrastructure and hospitals. There is also inadequate access to humanitarian relief. For instance, arguments at the UN have restricted aid deliveries already to this area. Key border crossings such as Bab al-Hawa are a lifeline for millions. However, given the destruction in Turkey’s Hatay, it is unclear if Ankara can help the Syrians across the border.

Who will help the people in Afrin where various militias such as the extremist HTS and Turkish-backed SNA are competing over the area? Will the White Helmets and other groups that played a role during the conflict in Syria be able to do enough to help civilians? What about Turkey’s AFAD and TIKI, and IHH and groups such as those that have experience helping people, will they be able to step up?

IHH, for instance, had a warehouse at Kilis making bread and food for people in Syria. Will the Syrian regime and its Russian backers be able to provide assistance in Aleppo, where a building collapse in January killed 16? The Syrian regime is isolated and under sanctions.

Iran, which backs the regime, is already dealing with an earthquake in its northwestern region. How can Iran, which is also under sanctions, help? Will anyone be able to coordinate efforts in Syria? Considering the divided landscape and the fighting and the fact that various countries have spent more time bombing Syria than helping rebuild it, will Syrians get anything? Is it possible a famine or worse may break out due to this disaster?

Is it possible that sanctions on Syria may be reduced to enable more aid? The earthquake could be a turning point for Syria and its ability to mend ties with Turkey and normalize relations. Could this give Turkey’s rulers the excuse to finally meet the Assad regime face-to-face and could this result in some kind of movement in Syria in terms of the conflict lines that have divided the country?

Can the US, Russia and others put tensions on the back burner?

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was recently in Iraq and Russia has been discussing Syria recently. Moscow wants to bring together Turkey, Iran, Syria and Russia in a meeting and do normalization talks. Meanwhile, the US is angry at Iran over drone exports to Russia.

Will the earthquake and the apparently massive toll it has taken lead to these countries putting aside their grievances for a month or so as they help the local people? The US plays a key role in eastern Syria, might the US and the anti-ISIS coalition finally decide that it has more than just a military role and provide some humanitarian support? The US-backed SDF plays a role in key cities that are not far from the areas affected.

It's possible that perhaps Turkey and the militias it backs in Syria might stop attacking civilians in places like Tal Tamr and be willing to set aside the endless war for a month and let humanitarian convoys go through Manbij or Kobani or other areas.

Turkey was threatening to invade these areas and has often bombed the people in these areas and in Tel Rifat. Now that a terrible earthquake has harmed everyone, is it possible Ankara and others will stop the fighting and cooperate to save lives? Can the US step up and set an example with the Russians in Syria, to provide aid rather than create controversy?

Kurdish leaders in the region have all expressed sympathy for the victims of the earthquake, perhaps in the aftermath the conflicts that have divided the region can be momentarily reduced and Kurds, Turks and others will be able to work in solidarity.

Turkey’s elections in the spotlight

Turkey is supposed to have elections in May. The massive toll of the earthquake will likely take months to deal with. Is it plausible the election may be postponed? Will Turkey’s ruling AKP party exploit the aftermath to try to sideline opponents?

In the past, the ruling party used elections as an excuse to start conflicts or claim to “fight terrorism” and arrest political opponents. It’s unclear if it will seek to manipulate the aftermath of the earthquake to get support somehow or direct support to mayors who are affiliated with the party.

On the other hand, if Ankara is seen to mishandle the earthquake response, will this hurt the ruling party at the ballot box? Another issue is that Ankara has spent heavily on other issues, such as defense, will the earthquake reveal where the leadership has not been focusing, such as on building codes and preparation? These will be key questions to watch for.

People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: Sertac Kayar/Reuters)

Lessons learned for regional preparedness

Israel and other countries in the region face major threats from earthquakes. The devastation in Turkey should be a lesson to every country to see what can be learned.

Considering that Turkey has long experience suffering earthquakes, there will be questions about the construction of buildings and whether codes were followed or if the guidelines were correct. Were emergency services prepared?

A huge earthquake like this one cannot be prevented, but countries like Israel will need to see what they can learn. It’s plausible that many parts of Israel are not ready for a massive earthquake like the one in Turkey.

Syria is ravaged also. Northern Iraq and Iran could be affected, or Armenia and Azerbaijan. This means the region will want to help Turkey and also prepare for the next earthquake of this type.

Countries in the region can take advantage of this to work together. Israel and its Abraham Accord partners, via the Negev Forum, could set aside time to discuss how to better prepare to work jointly on natural disasters in the future.

Countries that don’t have relations with Israel could also consider setting aside their negative views for a time and looking at how joint humanitarian assistance can work in the region.