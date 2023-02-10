A Bahraini newspaper accidentally revealed that IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was visiting Bahrain by publishing a photo in which he can be spotted on Thursday. The accident was first reported on by Walla.

The newspaper, Akhbar al-Khaleej, published a photo of Halevi meeting with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and other, unnamed, senior officials and leaders from around the region.

The visit was not announced by the Israeli government or the IDF.

Bahrain is hosting a Regional Security Conference, according to the newspaper.