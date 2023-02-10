A Bahraini newspaper accidentally revealed that IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was visiting Bahrain by publishing a photo in which he can be spotted on Thursday. The accident was first reported on by Walla.
The newspaper, Akhbar al-Khaleej, published a photo of Halevi meeting with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and other, unnamed, senior officials and leaders from around the region.
התמונה שהסגירה: הרמטכ"ל הרצי הלוי תועד בביקור חשאי בבחריין | @BarakRavid https://t.co/695rVDhhM8 pic.twitter.com/85B8FAeoqJ— וואלה! (@WallaNews) February 9, 2023
The visit was not announced by the Israeli government or the IDF.
Bahrain is hosting a Regional Security Conference, according to the newspaper.