Herzog: I bring a message of peace in historic Bahrain visit

President Isaac Herzog said his visit to Bahrain symbolized a message of peace for the region and was a historic step that expanded Israeli ties with the Arab world.

He spoke as he stood on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday morning prior to departure for his two-day trip that also includes a visit to the UAE. This trip marks the first time that an Israeli president has visited Bahrain.

"This is another historic step in the relationship between Israel and Arab states, signed with the Abraham Accords, and another step toward more and more nations joining the circle of peace with the State of Israel," Herzog said. "I will be the guest of the King of Bahrain and his government, and I hope to discuss issues of mutual interest."

Herzog will then be flying to the UAE to attend a space conference. "Israel and the UAE are both regional powers in this field, and if one looks ahead, one sees an incredible vista of cooperation between so many industries of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, and other nations that have signed the Abraham Accords, with the hope of including more and more nations in future," he said.

Ahead of his trip, Herzog published a piece in a major newspaper in Bahrain. A companion piece ran in The Jerusalem Post.