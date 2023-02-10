The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli and Turkish organizations join to bring 60 tons of supplies to earthquake victims

Over 20 Israeli and Turkish organizations will coordinate to deliver food, medicine, clothing, equipment and more to hundreds of thousands of victims.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 01:27
Volunteers help load humanitarian supplies to be distributed to victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. (photo credit: TOMER ZAKEN)
Volunteers help load humanitarian supplies to be distributed to victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
(photo credit: TOMER ZAKEN)

Over 20 Israeli and Turkish organizations, charities and corporations have joined forces to deliver over 60 tons of humanitarian relief to victims of Monday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria – which has so far claimed over 20,000 lives.

The Israel-Turkey Chamber of Commerce, humanitarian relief agency IsraAid and Turkish Airlines were among the groups who have committed to aiding the effort, which will see volunteers deliver food, medicine, clothing, equipment and more to hundreds of thousands of victims on Friday.

“We are proud of Israeli civil society and the multitude of bodies that immediately mobilized to cooperate and the foundations and companies in the business sector (who) mobilized to donate essential products needed for the humanitarian emergency aid operation,” said the Israeli nonprofit aid organization Latet’s president and founder Gilles Darmon alongside CEO Eran Weintraub in a statement.

“As Israelis, we cannot remain indifferent to human suffering caused by a natural disaster of enormous proportions,” the Latet statement declared.

Turkey and Syria's catastrophic earthquake
A child walks on the street surrounded by rubble following the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey (credit: REUTERS) A child walks on the street surrounded by rubble following the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey (credit: REUTERS)

Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake was the largest amid a series of violent earthquakes that struck parts of Turkey and Syria. The confirmed death toll has surpassed 17,000 in Turkey and 3,000 in Syria, with scores of people still yet to be found.

The Turkish Embassy in Israel and the Turkish National Emergency Relief Organization (AFAD) are also among the leading groups coordinating the humanitarian effort. Procter and Gamble, the Strauss Group, Osem Nestlé and Unilever Israel have also pledged to donate humanitarian aid.

The first shipment of 60 tons of food and emergency aid equipment, which will be loaded onto dozens of pallets and loaded onto Turkish Airlines planes, will include, among other things: ready-made food, vitamin supplements, warm clothing for the winter, hygiene and toiletry products. 



Tags Syria Turkey earthquake humanitarian aid Syria and Turkey
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 20,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by