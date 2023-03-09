The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Saudi Arabia: Peace with Israel contingent on US promises, nuclear aid

One of the obstacles to the deal is Saudi Arabia's demands for nuclear aid and security guarantees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 19:26

Updated: MARCH 9, 2023 19:59
Flags of Saudi Arabia and Israel stand together in a kitchen staging area as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings at the State Department in Washington, US, October 14, 2021. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS)
Flags of Saudi Arabia and Israel stand together in a kitchen staging area as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings at the State Department in Washington, US, October 14, 2021.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS)

Peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel is contingent on assistance from Washington in developing the Saudi civilian nuclear program and the provision of security guarantees, according to a Thursday exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal citing discussions between the two countries.

The report stated that lawmakers at the US Capitol will oppose such demands.

Upon being asked by Italian news source la Repubblica if the Abraham Accords will include Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Accords will "evolve" and that "others will follow, especially if we have the adhesion of Saudi Arabia. But it has to be a Saudi choice."

Former US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro said that it would be "a very tough Gordian knot to cut,” referring to the possible deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, The Wall Street Journal quoted him as saying.

A Bloomberg report from mid-February stated that Israel and Saudi Arabia are reportedly developing closer military and intelligence ties together and shared concerns over Iran.

ISRAEL, UAE AND BAHRAIN sign the Abraham Accords at the White House in 2020. Had the Heavens gifted Israel with reprieve from diplomatic ‘tsunamis,’ but not bestowed upon it the blessings of the Abraham Accords – dayenu. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS) ISRAEL, UAE AND BAHRAIN sign the Abraham Accords at the White House in 2020. Had the Heavens gifted Israel with reprieve from diplomatic ‘tsunamis,’ but not bestowed upon it the blessings of the Abraham Accords – dayenu. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Relations with the United States

US President Biden has had arguments with Saudi Arabia on topics such as oil prices, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war in Yemen, according to The Wall Street Journal, and that a deal would "mark a diplomatic victory" for the US President, while also reporting that the normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem could encourage other Arab and Muslim nations to also normalize ties with the Jewish states "while also accelerating US-led efforts to create a regional military alliance to counter Iran."

Previously, Saudi Arabia maintained that peace with Israel could only be possible once Palestinians and Israelis could reach a two-state solution.



Tags saudi arabia and israel security Middle East Abraham Accords
