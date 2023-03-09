Netanyahu to Iran: Israel's with you, we’ll be here when regime’s gone

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his first-ever address directly to the Iranian people, telling them that Israel stands with them and will be there long after the Islamic Republic is gone.

“We stand with you. I stand with you, but now most of the world stands with you, you should know that, do not lose heart, be strong,” Netanyahu said in an English language interview with Iran International, based in Washington.

In a terse message to the Islamic regime, he said, “we’ll be here long after you’re gone.”

The news organization plans to dub it into Persian and broadcast it in Iran, as Netanyahu pushes ahead with his campaign to halt Iran’s nuclear weapons program as Tehran produced uranium at 84%, close to the 90% needed for weapons-grade production.