The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran secured secret deal with Russia over uranium for nuke program - report

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had located uranium particles at Iran’s underground Fordo site that were enriched to 83.7% purity.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 21:24
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran reached a secret agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July to bypass a future renegotiated nuclear deal over its reported illicit atomic weapons program, enabling Moscow to return Tehran’s enriched uranium, according to a media report.

The International Atomic Energy Agency last week said it had located uranium particles at Iran’s underground Fordo site that were enriched to 83.7% purity, which is near weapons-grade material for an atomic weapon.

On Sunday, Fox News said it had been told by a foreign intelligence source: “As part of the agreement between the two countries, Russia has undertaken to return all the enriched uranium to Iran as quickly as possible if, for any reason, the US withdraws from the agreement.”

In response, the US State Department said: “We will not comment on purported secret intelligence reports, but in any event, the JCP­OA has not been on the agenda for months.”

The JCPOA is an abbreviation of the formal name, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, for the atomic deal between the major powers – the US, France, Britain, Germany, China and Russia – and Iran’s regime.

Iranian technicians work at a uranium processing site in Isfahan. (credit: REUTERS)Iranian technicians work at a uranium processing site in Isfahan. (credit: REUTERS)

According to the intelligence source, “President Putin, who made a special trip to Iran to pursue weapons deals between the two countries, agreed to approve the request, apparently due to his interest in compensating the Iranians for their assistance,” the report said.

The deal would make the JCPOA deal pointless

The attempt by Iran and Russia to circumvent the JCPOA would largely dismantle the point of the nuclear deal, namely, to stop Tehran from using its enriched uranium to build a nuclear weapon.

“This would significantly undermine US interests and would give Russia de facto control over the nuclear agreement in the present and future,” the intelligence source said, according to the report.

Iran’s UN Mission denied that there was a secret deal with Russia. Iran is currently supplying Russia with lethal drone technology in its war against Ukraine. It is unclear if the secret enriched-uranium deal between Russia and Iran, which unfolded in July and August, is a quid pro quo for Tehran’s military assistance to Moscow.

The secret Iran-Russia pact was approved by Putin when he visited Tehran in July 2022, according to foreign intelligence sources that Fox News cited.

The JCPOA has been engulfed in enormous controversy since it was implemented by the Obama administration and other world powers in 2015. The Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 because it said the Iran deal does not impede Tehran from developing an atomic bomb.

According to Saeed Ghasseminejad, a Foundation for Defense of Democracies Iran expert, “The new nuclear deal would allow Tehran to access up to $275 billion in financial benefits during its first year in effect and $1 trillion by 2030.”

Israel and critics of the JCPOA argue that Iran’s clerical state can use the financial benefits due to sanctions relief to fund terrorism and expand its missile program. The US State Department has repeatedly classified Iran’s regime as the world’s worst international state sponsor of terrorism.

In a 2022 article on the website of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) titled “The Iran Nuclear Negotiations: Five Shams and One Truth,” Middle East experts Yigal Carmon and M. Reiter said: “For many years, the West has been trying to prevent – and later slow down – Iran’s efforts to become a nuclear power. Everybody knows that Iran wants nuclear weapons; thus, the very idea of negotiations is farcical. Within the big farce that is the JCPOA, there are four specific shams that fully expose it for what it is.”

According to the authors, sham No. 5 is: “The West is negotiating for an agreement even though its sunset clauses begin taking effect within a few months... Even if Iran were a trustworthy negotiations partner, even if the fatwa existed, even if the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] could enforce Section T [of the JCPOA], and even if anybody knew where the 8.5 tons of enriched uranium had disappeared to – the nuclear negotiations are still meaningless, since the sunset clauses begin taking effect in 2023.”

Iran’s regime claims Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa banning nuclear weapons. Critics, including MEMRI, have debunked the claim that Khamenei’s fatwa exists.

In 2017, two nuclear-program experts, David Albright and Olli Heinonen, wrote a technical article for the US-based Institute for Science and International Security about Section T of the JCPOA.

“One of the most serious compliance issues concerns the IAEA’s access to military sites and credible verification of Section T, which prohibits key nuclear weapons development activities and controls dual-use equipment potentially usable in such activities,” they wrote.

According to the MEMRI article, “The JCPOA required Iran’s 8.5-ton inventory of enriched uranium to be transferred to Russia to be kept in its custody, but in reality, the uranium disappeared, evading IAEA oversight, as attested at a House of Representatives hearing by the Obama State Department’s Iran coordinator Stephen Mull.”

“The One Truth” about the Iranian’s regime reported illegal nuclear weapons program is: “The only time Iran stepped back and truly halted its nuclear program was in 2003 when US forces were deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan,” the MEMRI analysis concluded.



Tags IAEA Iran Russia uranium nuclear bomb
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

Putin paying Palestinians in Lebanon refugee camps to fight in Ukraine - report

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction holds a gun inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, December 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by